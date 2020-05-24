FREEPORT — As soon as Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey heard Brazosport High School's graduation ceremony was in danger, he wanted to do something special for the kids. Although the seniors can have an in-person graduation, he wanted to celebrate their accomplishments.
“We saw what COVID had done to our seniors and they work so hard all those years to get their diploma and that last year is supposed to be special,” Garivey said. “Our hearts told us, as a police department, we need to do something for our seniors.”
The Freeport Police Department organized a short parade for the seniors and gave them a free sandwich and T-shirt, drive-thru style.
“Chief and I got to talking and we knew BISD was going to have a parade already, so we wanted to add to that event,” said Angela Cantrell, Freeport Police Department's public information and community services officer. “I knew we couldn’t have our normal D.A.R.E. camp right after graduation, so we thought we could do something for the seniors.”
The department initially planned the drive-thru before it was announced schools could hold in-person graduations.
“After we were notified of the change BISD was no longer holding a graduation parade, we still decided to put our parade together with a little help from the community,” Cantrell said. “We got a few sponsors for the T-shirts and the cookoff team donated the pulled pork sandwiches.”
Brazosport High School Principal Richard Yoes was very grateful for the department's event.
“I thought it was awesome,.The Freeport community always pulls together and the police department has always been a part of that,” Yoes said. “I thought their willingness to do something special for the kids during this time was great.”
The appreciation was shared by the graduating seniors.
“It’s so wonderful; I am grateful for the police department organizing it,” Brazosport High School senior Stephanie Reyes said. “Everybody knows how it’s impacted our senior year and it’s nice to end the year with great people around.”
Cantrell wanted to give the graduates a positive memory of their senior year.
“We put in a good bit of work to make it happen but it’s worth it,” she said. “Some of these kids go to school for more than 12 years and graduation is one day they look forward to celebrating. For us as a community to still offer something for them is a big deal to them.”
All of the food and shirts were provided through donations and sponsors.
“Relentless Defender sponsored the shirts and so did Red Hooks Terminals,” Cantrell said. “They both gave donations and we also had the Up in Smoke Cookers offer to make the sandwiches.”
Garivey was appreciative of the large crowd and communal support.
“The turnout was beautiful,” he said. “There were at least 75 cars there. We’re excited for the people that came forward and helped us because it’s what these kids deserve, we want to be part of the memories they didn’t get.”
