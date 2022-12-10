CLUTE — Barbara Hester enjoyed having a good time, but she always got the job done.
Hester served 15 years as Clute’s city manager before retiring in 2007, ascending to the job after a dozen years as the city secretary and finance director.
Hester died on Monday six days shy of her 81st birthday.
“First of all, she’s just a wonderful lady,” former Clute mayor Jerry Adkins said. “And it was always fun being around her. We had some tough times as a city — politics and city business — but she was always a guiding light and strong force. And always pleasant and that was a good part.”
Adkins met Hester in 1991 when he was elected to city council and she was the finance director for Clute. Making her city manager in 1992 was the best move he made during his tenure, Adkins said.
“She had the city at heart first. She was always doing what was best overall for the city,” he said.
She almost didn’t get hired as city manager because, when the previous city manager left, council put new criteria on the position that included having a degree in public administration. Based on this, Hester did not qualify and for a short period was overlooked.
“We started looking and interviewing and then somebody had brought up something about why aren’t we looking at her … and so they got us to rethink and said that’s kind of crazy because she’s been there all the time,” Adkins said. “She’s got the finances down pat. She knows the operation of the city. She just didn’t have the background for the outside work as we called it, the paving and water collection and that similar type of thing. As we further realized, hey, we’ve got the person right next door.”
During her tenure, a new city hall, police station renovations and a new pool house were made possible by Hester.
She also helped with the development of the College Park and Lake Bend subdivisions and construction on College Boulevard and Dixie Drive.
Hester helped keep the city debt-free, allowing the new City Hall to be paid for with cash, according to previous reports.
It was her work done by hand on a salary survey that ensured the city was staying competitive with surrounding cities to make sure Clute had the best people, Adkins said.
“Basically, it was her relationship to the people, both the employees and the citizens, that really stood out,” he said. “If someone had a problem, they could come and talk to her. She understood but she was tough. She was no pushover.”
Mayor Calvin Shiflet designated it as Barbara Hester Day in the city upon her retirement Feb. 28, 2007.
Her heart’s always been with the city, Hester is quoted saying at the time. She also said she would be happy to act as a consultant, but did not plan on being named interim city manager or staying longer than a few months, she said.
Her farewell gift was a vehicle trailer to attach to the back of her motor home.
It’s just what she needed, as she loved camping and traveling is what she desired to do upon her retirement, Hester said at the time.
She wanted to visit all parts of the United States, Hester said, starting with the East Coast. At the time her mother, Lucy was 96 and planning to join her on adventures.
Although she had retired, in 2009 Hester returned to work for the city as a consultant, but she ended up putting in full 40-hour days to meet the city’s needs.
Clute Mayor Calvin Shiflet didn’t get to work with Hester that long as mayor, but she was very informative about the processes for the way the government ran and how to conduct business, he said.
“She was just a great person,” Shiflet said. “Over the years, we would kind of be talking and come up with something. Kind of off the cuff, I would say, ‘Well, maybe we should check that out.’ And then, a week or so later she’d bring me all the info because she had checked it out.”
The love of her life was her grandkids, Adkins said.
She was also known as the frog lady, he said.
Hester loved the song, “My Way” by Elvis and she was also an avid quilter and seamstress, according to her obituary.
The BR Hester Community Center in Clute is named after her, and Adkins thinks it’s fitting based on her role in the community, he said.
The center is a place where people gather for a good time and celebrate important life events. It’s a good thing that people can look upon the center and remember her in the good times while they enjoy the facility, Adkins said.
“You can make a list a mile long of what she accomplished, but I think the fact of such a great person, a wonderful lady — that’s the bottom line.
