Buc-ee’s arson suspect still in Houston hospital
Jordan Emery Fass, 38, of Freeport remains under treatment for burns he sustained when police say he set his pickup on fire next to gas pumps at the Buc-ee’s in Freeport.
Though his medical condition is not being released, Freeport police said he is still recovering from injuries he sustained in the incident, which is delaying his arrest.
“It’s going to be a minute before we can get him into our custody,” Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “There’s no telling how long that might take.”
While the hospital is required to keep things under wraps, a clue to his state could be found in the options being discussed for his future.
“I think his mother lives in another state and she may end up, because of his condition, taking him home, which is a whole different process,” Brinkman said. “He’s not somebody that we want to put in our jail right now because he would require medical attention that we cannot personally provide at this time.”
A little over two weeks ago, Fass pulled his Toyota Tacoma up to a pump at the well-known travel spot, pumped gas into the cab of the truck and lit it on fire, police say. Reports say he then stymied civilian efforts to put the fire out and tried to spread the flames before authorities arrived and engaged in an altercation with the man that ended with him being Tased twice.
County native eliminated from ‘Halloween Wars’
Former Brazoria County resident Andrea Vacek and her team were eliminated from the cake-making competition in the latest round of “Halloween Wars,” finishing fifth.
Vacek’s television appearance debut Season 12 of Halloween Wars with Zak Bagans on the Food Network, began on Sept. 18.
The Food Network show, hosted by paranormal investigator Zac Bagans, is a spin-off of the popular “Cake Wars” series. Vacek’s team made it to the fifth episode, themed “All Dolled Up.”
“They liked the other designs better,” she said. “You could have bowled me over. I thought our design was really strong and then we were on the chopping block.”
Vacek, who now lives in Montana, will continue with her cake business and plans to compete at the “That Takes the Cake” event in Austin in March. She’s also submitted an application to be on the next season of “Halloween Wars,” she said.
Brazos Place repairs underway
Brazos Place plans on keeping and repairing its porch after a cigarette destroyed 15 percent of the structure.
A cigarette fell in between the boards while a person smoked on the porch, sparking the fire, at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. The fire department was called as a precaution, Brazos Place Executive Director Joe Gardzina said.
“The part that was burned, we are going to get rid of,” he said. “It wasn’t the whole thing by any means. It was only 10 to 15 percent. We are just going to fix that, and we’re going to set up a completely different smoking section away from the building.”
Gardzina expects the cost to be about $2,000 to $2,500, he said.
“We’re going to have to pour a little concrete, so that’s what is all costing money right now,” he said. “We have some people coming to do measurements by Friday. We’re going to move forward. We have to get it done.”
