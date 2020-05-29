ANGLETON — An Angleton High School senior is finally ready to attend the college she committed to freshman year, but her final months in high school didn’t go exactly how she thought they would.
Danieca Coffey rose through the ranks with her talent and determination, starting her softball career at age 7 and landing a spot on Louisiana State University’s softball team when she hit high school. She plays shortstop and is a leadoff hitter, she said.
She started softball in elementary school when her parents signed her up, she said.
“We are from Houston, actually, and then when I moved down here, my parents were making friends, and they were like ‘Oh, everybody plays softball here’ and then they just put me in it, and then it just stuck,” Coffey said.
She excelled at her sport, Angleton High School Softball Coach Cindy Rubio said.
“Danieca has been one of our leaders throughout the time in the program,” Rubio said. “You know, maybe she’s not the biggest vocal leaders, but then she leads in her own way, through her own talent.”
Rubio feels bad that Coffey and her teammates missed out on their final season, she said.
“They missed out on their final goodbye due to COVID-19,” Rubio said. “I think for them, missing to get that closure for them, that finality of it so that they get to start that next step, you know, they missed out on all of that.”
Coffey has known for years that she was going to go to LSU, Rubio said.
“You’re talking about a kid that has been not only dedicated to our program but to her own teams outside of our program too, and then committing and dedicating herself to go to LSU,” Rubio said.
In the 2020 senior class, Coffey had some of the best stats, Rubio said.
“She is definitely a producer batting average-wise, and she’s definitely a leader in a lot of categories,” Rubio said. “And she’s definitely one that is going to be missed in the lineup.”
The team connection, which is very important, took longer than it could have because there were a few new teammates this year, Coffey said.
“Most of us have been playing since we were young, and then some of the new girls haven’t been playing since they were young, so it’s been a little bit harder to get to know each other and know what motivates them,” Coffey said.
When the team was ready was ready to work together, the pandemic struck. Practice was canceled at a pivotal time in the team’s growth.
“We were starting to get together and starting to understand each other,” Coffey said. “We were supposed to play on one Thursday and then two days before, our coach texted us saying that everything is canceled and to leave all of our stuff there and that we would just have to wait and see.”
She and her teammates played in two tournaments, including two district games, she said.
“Our season was cut very short,” Coffey said.
“What excites me about softball is getting to see my teammates all happy if they do something good, and it just makes me happy that they are happy,” Coffey said. “I cannot wait to meet new people when I go to LSU for softball, and to call them family.”
Coffey verbally committed to the LSU softball team her freshman year, she said.
“And I just signed my letter of acceptance in October,” Coffey said. “I cannot wait.”
Since the onset of the pandemic, she’s been making up for lost time practicing softball at home and through a regional team, she said.
“At least it’s not that bad, as I practice with two teams, my real team and then my other team,” Coffey said. “My real team is called the Bombers, and we’re based out of Houston, though my teammates are from all over the area.”
As social distancing restrictions are being lifted in the Texas area, her team is prepared for its first tournament, Coffey said.
“So our first tournament is next weekend,” Coffey said. “We can’t go out of state, so we’re playing all in-state this summer.”
With her other team, she just plays on her own time, she said.
“I play for fun, too,” Coffey said. “And it keeps my defense skills in good shape.”
