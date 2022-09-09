ANGLETON — The city will get more than just a moment of silence between blaring train horns now that the quiet zone will be reinstated.
The elimination of trains sounding their horns, scheduled to take effect this morning, prompted happy responses from residents such as Jack Christian after the city shared the news on social media Thursday evening.
“The quiet zone is wonderful,” Christian said. “I live within a distance of the train yard itself. My issue with the horn blowing was being used for crossing and when switching rail cars around. So besides the horn blowing for a long time, we citizens that live close to the rail car yard had to listen to the horn blowing, knowing there were radios.”
With the quiet zone back, Christian hopes to catch up on the rest interrupted since the quiet zone went on hiatus in January, he said.
“The nighttime into early morning blowing horn — it’s like at times when the engineers of the train know people complain they blowing it for no reason,” he said. “(It’s) hard rest … so I believe I will be able to get rest now without the extra-loud horn-blowing.
“I know how trains work. I was ran over by a train and lost a leg, so for me, I know the difference between when to use a horn and blowing it cause others don’t agree with it.”
The cost of reinstating the quiet zone was close to $75,000 and took about nine months, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
The cost included the notice of establishment, which the Federal Railroad Administration made them resubmit, and upgrading crossings, moving signs and extending the curbing, he said.
“We’re extremely happy that the Federal Railroad Adminstration recertified our quiet zone,” Whittaker said. “It’s been a long nine to 10 months for the community with the disruption of our lives, but thanks to our public works, our engineers and the patience of our community, we’re excited to have the quiet zone back up and running.”
Council members approved spending $8,000 to revise the notice of establishment for the quiet zone during a July meeting, which was one of their costs for the project. Before that, the zone had been on file with the agency for 14 years.
“We did all of that and submitted it, and then we got told that wasn’t good enough and had to submit a notice of establishment,” Whittaker said. “We did that, and that’s what we were waiting on for them to review. They had been very quiet about providing updates or timelines to us. We are excited that our hard work and perseverance pulled through.”
The costs incurred included engineering work and traffic count studies. The overall cost will come from various contingency funds, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“We are elated and happy to get some of our quality of life back,” Perez said. “I am glad city staff trudged forward through all of the obstacles and pitfalls. I’m glad they pressed on and were able to get all the information needed to get the approval. I know residents along the railroad tracks will be happy to hear they will get some silent nights starting tomorrow.”
The original notice of establishment had some errors, so the administration wanted the city to go back and redo it, said John Peterson of HDR Engineering, the city’s contractor on the reinstatement process.
Whittaker touched on some of the issues faced throughout the process, including communications from the administration.
“Two things: First, the FRA told us one process, and then they added another process on top of it, and there was no feedback about the timeline,” Whittaker said. “Once we submitted stuff, they said they would get back to us and didn’t for a while. It was difficult getting updates.”
