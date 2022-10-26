DANBURY — Some people can say a lot with very few words. That is the case for incoming Danbury ISD Superintendent Michael Homann.
“Mr. Homann does not speak just to speak. Michael speaks because of passion, and it’s important to him,” said Julie Center, a counselor at Medina Valley Elementary School in Castroville, where Homann spent nine years before leaving to lead Pettus ISD.
Homann’s hiring by Danbury ISD became official Monday night when trustees approved his contract after the state-mandated 21-day waiting period. His start date hasn’t been finalized as he wraps up his tenure in Pettus. Interim Superintendent Pat Montgomery will continue with Danbury ISD to help the transition.
“Folks like Mike don’t come around every day, so to hire someone of this caliber and this quality, it’s a big deal for Danbury,” Board President Cody Corbell said.
As Corbell went through the interview process with Homann, he saw the traits that others before experienced.
“Dr. Montgomery has really positioned us well for Mike to come in and we are excited to have him,” he said. “One of the things that drew us to Mike is the fact that he’s highly focused on culture.”
Homann has a degree in exercise and sports science and began his career within the school curriculum as a coach and social studies teacher at his hometown Luling High School in 1998. He coached junior high football, basketball and track during his time at Luling and eventually moved up to the high school to coach football, basketball, track and golf.
Teaching was not his first choice, as he originally started out in the business field as a college freshman, but decided to transition to education and never looked back.
After teaching in the classroom and on the field, he heard his name called into administration. He is a regular at sporting events and occasionally has urges to get back near the field, Homann said.
“Sometimes I feel like I can get out there and show them a few things still, but that time is long gone,” he said.
His peers recognize his place within administration and the coaching attributes they believe factor into his leadership qualities.
“From the base of being a coach, he has taken that to leadership and a base of coaching for children, and he is a coach for kids as a superintendent,” Center said.
Homann’s biggest influences come from the different administrators and athletics directors he has worked with over the years, he said. He picked up on their philosophies and tirelessly worked to incorporate similar ideas into his philosophy, he said.
One of Homann’s proudest accomplishments at Pettus was raising the schools’ accountability rating, he said, improving from a D his first year to a B the following year. COVID created a challenge to provide the training and structure for improvement, he said, but they rose to clear that obstacle.
“To have a superior rating, it basically says that the district has taken care of the taxpayer money and their financial responsibilities to those taxpayers,” Homann said.
Chris Martinez, chief officer of Human Capital Management at San Antonio ISD, has known Homann for more than 15 years, starting when they were colleagues at Luling.
Martinez viewed Homann as a respected coach who also excelled in the classroom, delivering the highest scores from his students on campus in history and social studies.
His respect for Homann grew after he became principal, Martinez said.
“There came an opportunity just shortly after I became a principal that the assistant principal resigned and I had an opportunity,” Martinez said. “I was called upon by the superintendent to seek out a replacement and Mr. Homann was the first person I thought of.”
Homann’s success in Pettus is no surprise to Martinez.
“Michael is great because of his role as a role model,” Martinez said. “He holds people accountable, and I know that especially in a small community, he has some crucial conversations with people who are not doing what’s best for kids and holds him accountable.”
Some of the changes Homann made in Pettus are appealing to Danbury ISD’s leadership.
“He was able to update a lot of policies to help manage revenue … to have the best opportunity to pay for education and then have the right curriculum in place,” Corbell said. “That is the perspective we were looking for.”
Homann stresses involvement with the community, something evident during his tenure in Pettus, Martinez said..
“He is a very strong instructional leader, a very strong community leader, very involved in the community and he is a very active member of the school,” Martinez said. “There’s probably not one event that was held that was sports or academics or school-related that he was not a big part of.”
Center has admired Homann’s authoritative style and has worked with him, more than many others have.
“He just stands firm on the platform of he’s going to do what’s best for kids, even if it makes other people uncomfortable, and so for me, I’ve actually chiseled my career around that statement,” she said.
His impact is still felt at Medina Valley, three years after moving to Pettus, she said.
“If there’s any person in Danbury who is curious about ‘Will this person will be a good fit? Will they be successful,’ I can tell you 100 percent, he is the right person to lead the school,” Martinez said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.