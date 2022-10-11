Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
C-BISD 2022 Bond Town Hall Meeting: 8:30 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave, West Columbia. C-BISD is asking voters to approve a bond on the November ballot to make major upgrades to the high school campus. Open to public. Call 979-345-3921.
WC Business and Brunch: 8:30 to 10 a.m. at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave., West Columbia. C-BISD Superintendent Steve Galloway will discuss the proposed 2022 bond for Columbia High School. Call 979-345-3921.
Advanced Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 5 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Women-only course. Basic R.A.D. program is required. Only need to take one class for completion. Register at brazosport.edu/radbasic or call 979-230-3036.
Coffee With A Cop: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Brazosport College Bonnen Central Building, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Cup of coffee, donuts and light conversation with BC police officers. Call 979-230-3036.
“Artemus Forward To The Sun”: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Teen Ani-Make-It: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Cooking Well With Diabetes: 6:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Craft Readers: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Make a haunted house. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Plantation Quilt Guild Meeting: 9:30 a.m. at The Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 102 Yaupon St., Lake Jackson. Open to public interested in the art of quilting. Call Wanda 979-292-4641.
Fun Timer’s Card Making: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. RSVP to 979-415-2600.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
American Legion Post 306 Meeting: 6 p.m. at Carriage Inn, 130 Lake Road Unit 513, Lake Jackson. USNR Capt. Greg Gant discusses recovery of the USS Cole. Call Linda Robertson at 979-285-8991.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Wednesday
Drive-thru Community Flu Vaccinations: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital, 100 Medical Drive, South Parking Lot. No appointments necessary; free. 18 years old and up. Call 979-285-1940.
State of the Local Economy: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Brazoria County Business Park, 4005 Technology Drive, Angleton. Presented by Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County. Table sponsorships available. Members $30, prospective members $40. Register at edabc.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/108. Call 979-848-0560.
Brazoswood High School Tour: Noon to 1 p.m. at Brazoswood High School, 302 Brazoswood Drive, Clute. RSVP required; limited spots. $15 luncheon. Contact Pinkey Hartline at 979-297-0033 or ljba77566@gmail.com.
Lake Jackson Business Association Luncheon: Noon to 1 p.m. at Wurst Haus, 102 This Way St., Lake Jackson. No membership required. Hosting Ed Birdsong author and Realtor. Call 979-285-2505.
Fields of Faith: 6 p.m. at Sweeny High School’s Bulldog Stadium. Fellowship of Christian Athletes event. Justin Gambino worship, speaker Malcolm Marshall. Food, T-shirts. Email Nichole Scoggins nscoggins@sweenyisd.org.
Brazosport Association of Retired Personnel meeting: 10 a.m. at Luby’s Restaurant, 125 W. Way, Lake Jackson. Guest speaker Brazoria County Clerk Joyce Hudman. All Brazosport ISD retired personnel and guest invited. Call 979-236-5544.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dow Diamond Center Room 2202, 270 Abner Jackson Parkway/Highway 288 Frontage Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Dana Lively at 979-238-3435 or DLlively@dow.com.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 a.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-345-3394.
Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd., in the meeting room. Call 979-233-3622.
Fun-Timer’s Game Day: 2 to 5 p.m. at Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Games provided or bring your favorite game and snack. Call 979-415-2600.
Bible Study and Scrapbook Classes: 7 to 9 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Reformed Baptist Church, 21822 Britt Bailey Blvd., Angleton. No cost to attend; materials are provided. Contact Susan Sturgis at 281-299-8336 or phamstur@yahoo.com.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 9 a.m. at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Sue Harris 979-848-6755.
Kindermusik Playdate: 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supercharge early development and connect with friends in live virtual or in-person music for kids. Call Lauren Ridenour at 979-665-1647.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Thursday
Blossoming Reverie Conference: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia Manor at The Springs, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Women empowerment, rejuvenation and celebration. Keynote speaker will be Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber. Contact Blair Bugg at 979-465-3248 or blair@angletonchamber.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Mel’s Country Cafe in Tomball. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Republican Candidate Meet and Greet: 7 p.m. at West Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St. Visit with Republican candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot. Sponsored by the Brazoria County Republican Party precinct chairmen. Refreshments served. Candidate signs will be available. Call 979-345-5960
Basic Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Women’s-only course. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Food distribution: 9 to 11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
School open house: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Family night and book fair. Call 979-491-8300.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7:15 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James 979-236-3248 or gjames4488@yahoo.com.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Danbury Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Friday
Brazoria County Fair: 2 p.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. in the arena, Little Mister and Miss Contest at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, Fair Mom Contest at 8 p.m. in the auditorium and Kin Faux and Hayden Haddock concert at 8 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Pumpkin Patch Volunteers Needed: 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. School and community service hours can be earned. All ages welcome. Call Margaret Janke at 979-480-7307.
Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 10 a.m to 1 p.m. at The Food Basket, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while celebrating Hispanic and Latino history. Contact Katelyn Landry at 979-297-1570 or programs@ljhistory.org.
Damon Elementary Awards Ceremony: 2:45 p.m. at the school, 1211 Mulcahy St. Help celebrate student accomplishments during first six weeks of school. Call 979-742-3457
