ANGLETON — Councilwoman Barbara Marin resigned from her position as Council Member Place 2 due to personal obligations, and the city leaders say they will miss her.
Marin submitted her resignation the first week of the month and did not attend the city’s last council meeting, City Manager Chris Whittaker said. She had an unexpired term, as she was due for reelection in May 2021.
“Her chair remains empty until we (appoint) someone new to fill the vacant position,” Whittaker said.
Marin spent many hours of her day researching and working through the information needed to be an effective councilwoman, Mayor Jason Perez said, adding that her work was highly valued to the city.
“The time consumption mounting from the position as the city is growing became too much to bear alongside juggling her personal life at this time,” Perez said. “She just felt like she needed to give her position to someone who would have more time to dedicate to create the caliber of work she was consistently putting in.”
Her work was well-researched and thought out, Perez said.
“She always made herself as best prepared as she knew how,” Perez said. “But she felt it was time to move on and let someone else with more time on their hands do the right thing moving forward.”
As the city grows, Perez hopes to find someone with the work ethic and heart that Marin had.
“We’re looking for a citizen who wants to serve their community,” Perez said. “There is a lot going on in our community, and anyone who feels like they want to be a part of it all, this is their chance.”
Council will have a special meeting June 29 to appoint the new council member, Perez said.
“We’re also looking for people to be on our charter review and on some boards and commissions,” Perez said. “The best way for someone interested to apply in any of our open positions is to go to the city website and download an application, and go from there.”
Each council member gets a stipend of $100 a month and the mayor gets $150 per month.
“We appreciate her service to the council and to the city as she provided a lot of insight into the community, especially in areas such as parks, for which she held a lot of interest,” Whittaker said. “We in our city value someone who is going to volunteer their time to make the city a better place, and we appreciate her service to the city, and we look forward to the next right person to provide their own brand of guidance and expertise.”
Marin did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
To apply for City of Angleton employment opportunities, visit www.angleton.tx.us/Jobs.aspx.
