Today
11th Annual Transportation and Infrastructure Summit: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Liberty Alumni Hall Heritage Complex at Freedom Field, 10855 Iowa Colony Blvd., Rosharon. $50 individual or $600 table sponsor (table of 8). Call 979-848-0560.
The Julie Baron Memorial Fur Ball 2022: 6 to 10 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332. Dinner, dancing, live music (Cole Degges), auctions and more. $50 per person; donations accepted. Proceeds benefit SPCA of Brazoria County. Email renee@spcabc.org.
Fright Night: 6 to 9 p.m. at Freeport Riverplace, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd, Freeport. Trick or treating and costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good. Call 979-233-0066.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
“The Deep Roots Of Texas Edible, Medicinal & Craft Plants”: 6 p.m. at Brazoria County Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Dr. Leslie Bush discusses plants that were used in Texas. Call 979-864-1208.
Refuge For Women Hope Gala: 6:30 p.m. at Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets and table sponsorship available at hope2022.betterworld.org. Contact Miranda Corn at 979-415-4622 or miranda.corn@refugeforwomen.org.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Forget the Alamo” by Bryan Burrough et al. Call 979-415-2590.
Halloween Bash: 5:30 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Hermanos Excepcionales Venus La Tierra Y Marte: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Presentation in Spanish. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Marshall High Reunion registration: Event is 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road, Angleton. $80 registration covers souvenir program and dinner. Call Betty Hoffman at 979-215-9635.
Book-ineering Book Club: 4:30 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Discuss “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle and work on a project inspired by the book. Call 979-864-1519.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Basic Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Women’s only course. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallard at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Blood Drive: 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at The Recreation Center Studio 5, 91 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Contact Ashley Charles at 979-297-4533 or acharles@lakejacksontx.gov.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Clute Spooktacular Drive-Thru Trick or Treat Trail: 6 to 8 p.m. Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Come dressed in your Halloween best and join us for candy, mini pumpkins. All participants must stay in their cars. 14 years old and under. Contact 979-265-8392.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Self-Sufficiency Group: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 11 a.m to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call 979-297-2013.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Christmas Wreath Fundraiser: Accepting online orders through Nov. 2 at bit.ly/SSSWreathOrder for fresh 22-inch scented wreaths. Local pickup is $35 and shipped $45. Funds support the mission of Society of St. Stephen. Proceeds will help families in the area with rent or utility expenses. Call 979-235-0454.
Friday
The Changing Mind Seminar: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola, Angleton. Features Dr. Lyndon Forbes Barnwell explaining Alzheimer’s prevention and treatment. Lunch included at no cost. RSVP required. Call 979-849-5051
“A Slaying At The Speakeasy” Murder Mystery Fundraiser: 7 to 9 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $35 tickets. 1920s-inspired “Great Gatsby” interactive murder mystery game. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks; alcohol will be served to guests 21 and older. Call 979-297-1570.
Network Mixer: 4 to 6 p.m. at Discovery Center Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, 2020 CR 227(Hoskins Mound Road), Angleton. Wine, hors d’oeuvres, and wildlife. Email LisaLMyers@gmail.com.
Fire Field Grand Opening: 10 a.m. at Sweeny Fire Training Field, 1507 CR 372, Sweeny. Public invited to tour. Call 979-548-3320.
Richwood Annual Trunk Or Treat: 6 to 8 p.m. at Ellis park, 600 Audubon Woods Drive, Richwood. Candy, food, drinks and more. Call 979-265-2082.
Trunk Or Treat: 5 to 7 p.m. at Manvel City Hall, 20031 Highway 6, Manvel. Contact brianna.bobb@cityofmanvel.com or call 281-692-2702.
Brazosport Jazz Band and Jazz Singers: 7:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Music Department presents first jazz concert of the semester. Free; no ticket needed. Call 979-230-3156.
The Birds Around Us: 6:30 p.m. at Brazosport Museum Of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free to the public; RSVP is requested. Call 979-265-7831.
Boo Bash 2022: 6 to 9 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Rain or shine. Carnival games, costume contests and much more. Call 979-297-4533.
Saturday
SPCA Spooktacular Howl-o-ween Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, Lake Jackson. Vendors, food trucks, pet/kid costume contest, silent auction, and free microchip event. Call 979-285-2340.
Halloween Monster Mash Mystery: 6 to 7 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. $10 admission. The museum will be transformed into a spooktacular monster mansion for a kid-friendly interactive mystery party. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Freeport Ghost Walk: 5 to 8 p.m. at Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park St. A haunting walk to historic downtown Freeport; creepy family fun, spooky decorations, and frightening activities. Call 979-233-0066.
Astronomy Night: 6 to 10 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free open to public. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Fall Festival: 4 to 7 p.m. at The Lighthouse UPC of West Columbia, 501 W. Brazos Ave. Treats, costume contests for ages 0 to 11, games, food, and prizes. Call 979-345-3354.
Harvest Party: 3 to 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Free and open to the public. Candy, food, inflatables, hayride, carnival games, dunking booth and more. Call 979-798-1580.
Rosharon Volunteer Fire Department 42nd Annual Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at 16435 FM 521 Rosharon. Two separate raffles with 50 items to win and grilled steak plates for $12. Call 281-595-3730 or email Rosharonfire@aol.com.
Blood Drive: 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Contact Loretha Edison at 979-798-8362 or littlesister461@hotmail.com.
Wild Peach Market BBQ: 5 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
CHS Project Grad Class of 2023 Halloween Carnival: 6 to 10 p.m. at West Columbia Capitol Park, N. 13th St., West Columbia. Face-painting, train rides, cake walk and craft/food vendors. $10 wristbands cover both halloween carnival and haunted woods. Call 281-793-0755.
Halloween in the Park: 7 to 9 p.m. at A.M. Chick Anderson Gazebo Park, 102 S. Main St., Sweeny. Candy, games, hayride, face painting and costume contest. Call Dr. Leal at 979-665-6020.
Slime Day: 10 a.m. to noon at Brazosport Museum of Natural Science, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Free to public; come and go event. RSVP recommended; first 75 people to register. Call 979-265-7831.
6th annual Candy and Cars: 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Luby’s, 125 West Way, Lake Jackson. Free drinks, trick or treating for the kids and awards for Halloween favorites. Call Barry at 979-285-5589.
To Worlds Beyond: 1 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Teen Lock-In Halloween Bash: 6:30 p.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Pumpkin Spice Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Angleton, 130 S. Arcola St.during Peach Street Market, 234 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Trunk or treat, Costume contest for all ages and pets, Jack O’ Lantern decorating, costume and pet parade, and more. Call 979-849-5722.
Fish Fry: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at corner of South Broad and East Brazos avenues (flowers by Mary Lee). $15 per plate; tickets available on site. All proceeds used for scholarships and other humanitarian projects. Call 979-345-2808 or 979-864-6114.
Sunday
St. John Church Fall Festival: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. John Church, 919 W. Fifth St., Freeport. Lunch, turkey giveaway, games, activities and prizes for kids of all ages. Friendly costumes are welcome.
College and Community Band: 2:30 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Music Department presents the first College and Community Band concert of the semester. Free; no tickets required. Call 979-230-3156.
