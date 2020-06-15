SURFSIDE BEACH — What started as a standard fishing charter off the jetties turned into a rescue mission that saved three lives.
Brazosport High School Principal Richard Yoes and his family were on a fishing trip Saturday when they saw what appeared to be waving hands about a quarter-mile from their boat.
“We went out on Reel Threel Charters out of Surfside and were a few miles past the jetty when we saw what looked like a person waving at us on the horizon,” Yoes said. “We changed course to see what was going on and sure enough pulled up to three people in life jackets panicking and standing on the stern of a sinking boat. They had called the Coast Guard, but the Coast Guard had been unable to find them.”
Coast Guard Petty Officer Wyatt Kraft said crews were having difficulties finding them based on the vast open water and large waves that morning.
“We got a report the vessel sank and we launched two boats to search,” Kraft said.
With the Coast Guard unable to locate them, Captain Mike Segall and his deckhand, Cade Browning, threw life rings to the three and brought them on board as the boat sank, Yoes said. The principal realized the tragedy they likely prevented.
“They said another boat drove past them and waved back, not knowing,” Yoes said. “Just thank God we saw them.”
Having previously rescued another person from the sea, Segall was swift in his actions.
“We headed offshore and we saw them wave us down,” Segall said. “The boat was underwater and they were standing on it. They were scared and we rescued them. We beat the Coast Guard.”
Segall led his young deckhand to properly get through something as critical as rescuing people out in the sea.
“It was all a shock at first,” Browning said. “He guided me through it and helped me not get flustered.”
Browning focused on saving the boaters and replace feelings with reactions, he said.
As a bystander, Yoes became alarmed when seeing the fear etched on the faces of the people in the sinking boat.
“It wasn’t that scary until I saw the girl was panicked to death,” Yoes said. “She thought she was going to die. We could see it in her eyes.”
The rescuees were very “apologetic and thankful” when they reached the charter boat, Segall said.
“They were freaked out for sure,” he said.
Yoes was “super impressed” by Segall and Browning’s actions.
“They are heroes in my book,” Yoes said.
The petty officer echoed those sentiments, sending his appreciation to Segall and Browning.
“If they weren’t out at that time, we probably still be looking for them,” Kraft said.
Browning responded he just was “helping people out.”
Coast Guard officials greeted them onshore, took down the rescued boaters' information and assisted them home, Kraft said. None were injured or required medical assistance, he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.