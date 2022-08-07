OYSTER CREEK — The City Council officially hired a new chief financial officer.
After being on the job for 90 days, the city decided to keep Barbie Anderson in the position, indicating they felt she had been doing a more than satisfactory job. Council made her hiring official during Thursday night's meeting.
Police Chief Richard Foreman indicated he was having a much easier time ensuring his department's finances were in order.
“I don’t get to sit on this side of the building, but I know my bills are paid, and I know this — that working on budgets, you ask one time, and I know what I’ve got at that minute, and the bills are paid up,” Foreman said.
He praised Anderson's job in giving him information and said she was forward-thinking and initiated contact with the department when there was a need instead of having to be the other way around.
Other city officials made positive remarks about Anderson.
“She has been a person that you can teach how a system works, and she adapts to it like crazy. She’s very good at what she’s doing,” City Secretary Andi Ford said.
“She’s been doing a jam-up job,” Mayor Justin Mills said. “What I’ll say is, when I ask her for numbers, she gets them to me. When I don’t ask her for numbers, she gets them to me. She’s always pointing out something.”
Councilman Harold Vandergrifft asked for Anderson’s credentials, saying the city had been “burned before” in hiring for the role. The city previously fired an employee because that person had not been up to the demands of the position.
“I have three college degrees, I have multiple licenses, and yes, I have done this for multiple years," Anderson said.
She also has the city's book caught up, going back to last year, Anderson said.
“That’s all I wanted to know,” Vandergrifft said.
When asked about giving Anderson the title of chief financial officer versus finance director, Ford indicated the change because state law requires a CFO or treasurer. Her role also includes being the city's tax assessor-collector.
The council voted unanimously to appoint her permanently to the position.
In other business, the city set the dates and times of its meetings to discuss the budget and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.
A council meeting to discuss budget matters will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, with public hearings at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15. Council is expected to consider and adopt ordinances approving the rate and budget after the Sept. 15 hearing.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.