ROSHARON
Power issues force concert cancellation
The Hoppers’ Sunday performance at Southview Baptist Church in Rosharon has been postponed.
“Our power has been off at the church ever since Sunday night,” David Hancock said Thursday. “It’s supposed to come back on today but … we cannot expect the Hoppers to travel for 30 hours here and then take a chance on the power getting cut off five minutes before the concert time.”
The event will be rescheduled, likely for a date in March, he said.
The group is featured on the cover of today’s Entertainment Extra, which The Facts printed before receiving word of the cancellation.
