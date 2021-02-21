SWEENY — Police Chief John Barnard has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the city after his arrest early Sunday in Friendswood.
Police arrested Barnard at 1:31 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Parkwood Avenue in Friendswood and charged him with unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated, according to a database maintained by Galveston County law enforcement agencies. Both charges are misdemeanors.
“It’s definitely disappointing,” Sweeny Mayor Jeff Farley said.
The city must conduct an investigation before taking any further action, he said.
City officials will begin work on that investigation Monday morning, City Manager Reese Cook said. It will involve contacting different agencies and paperwork, but he declined to comment further on what an investigation will entail.
Cook could not say Sunday night who will lead the police department while Barnard is on administrative leave.
“We will determine that tomorrow,” he said.
He could not say how Barnard’s arrest impacts the City of Sweeny.
“Pending our investigation — that’ll decide the impact,” Cook said.
He spoke with Barnard on Sunday, but neither Cook nor Farley knew whether Barnard is in jail or out on bond, they said.
Barnard has been Sweeny's police chief since April 2013. Prior to working in Sweeny, he spent seven years with the sheriff’s office, first as a patrol deputy, then as a misdemeanor warrant officer. Before that, he was with the Clute Police Department for 20 years, working his way up to detective sergeant before retiring there.
