BRAZORIA — Multiple leaks and failures in the water infrastructure caused a complete shutdown of the city’s water service and a subsequent boil notice that will continue until testing can be done to make sure it is safe to drink.
“There was a main break, plus several leaks,” City Manager Sheila Williams said. “We had them on Third Street, we had them on Alabama Street — on Alabama Street, we ended up getting Matula and Matula (Construction) to come in and get it fixed because we didn’t have all the manpower and tools that we needed to fix all that. And then it would break on down the line.”
As water levels fell in the city’s ground storage tanks, the decision was made to perform an emergency shutoff before more damage occurred.
“Of course a lot of that is old pipe and ground shifting from the drought. You know, you have a little rain and then things shift,” Williams said.
While employees at City Hall were telling residents the water was safe for other uses, such as bathing, the situation was causing inconveniences for locals and businesses. Buc-ee’s had fountain drinks closed down. Prosper Nutrition posted on social media it had to stock up on water and limit its offerings.
Brenda McKinney picked up a case of bottled water from City Hall, where they had been released as emergency provisions.
“It’s just something you have to deal with in a small town,” she said. “There’s no way around it, you have to take care of things. Over the years a lot of stuff I don’t think has been taken care of. I think right now they’re doing the best they can.”
If it’s true the infrastructure hasn’t been cared for as well as it could have been in the past, recently promoted Public Works Director John Trevino III is doing his best to deal with the situation.
“It’s a baptism in fire,” Trevino said. “It was kind of the same thing when I first started here. It was a lot of playing catch-up with things.”
Trevino and most of the public works employees are still learning about the infrastructure due to their relative newness on the job, he said. Most of them have been with Brazoria for less than six months. The challenges are showing them where the weak points in the water system are so they can be focused on moving forward, he said.
“It’s unfortunate that we had to go through something like this in order to find that stuff out, but you have to try and look at the silver lining in things,” Trevino said. “We’ve had all these problems in the past, we’ve dealt with all these incidents over the course of the last two days, but at least now once we actually have the ability to do it, we know that needs to be fixed. We know what needs to be improved.”
Trevino and Williams indicated part of the problem was Brazoria’s system was designed when there were multiple options for drawing water, which is not the case at the moment. The wells the city relied on in the past are now out of service.
The Alabama Street rupture proved particularly troublesome because the 6-inch pipe is one of Brazoria’s main transmission lines, Trevino said.
“Monday night, the guys found a pretty big water leak over there, so they excavated, they dug it up, they got it repaired at midnight,” he said. “Come Tuesday morning, they went back over there to check on it and start leveling out some of the ground there, and they find another leak about 20 feet up the pipe.”
They found the pipe, one of the cement lines for the town, had broken. Because of the size of the job, the city needed assistance from the contractor.
After a full day of work, they found the original repair had blown out and had to be replaced. This was repeated with the other repair when an attempt was made to restore the original water pressure. All of this coincided with a blowout in a cast-iron pipe on Third Street.
Trevino praised the work of the staff over the last two days, but in the end, the decision had to be made to shut the water off to restore the city’s supply.
“The executive decision was made that we’re at a point where if we don’t do something now, we’re not going to come back from this,” he said.
As of Wednesday, the city’s tanks were being replenished and residents’ water restored, but they are trying to be cautious and not risk more problems, Trevino said.
“We’re being real gentle with everything,” he said.
One further leak was found that the city was assessing for repairs today, as Public Works determines how many of their employees will be needed.
The water system has been a headache for the city in multiple ways, with the wastewater treatment plant still waiting for a go-ahead for full repairs from the General Land Office, which has been slow-moving in its approval of grant money that is paying for the plant’s overhaul.
“We’ve got the GLO grant, we’ve got a trunk line that we’re trying to put in that goes out to the wastewater treatment plant to help that. Of course, we’ve got the water tower being done,” Williams said. “We’ve got these different projects that are going at the moment, but I’m always looking for money to help. If we get any of the LNGs or Phillips or Dow or BASF to help contribute to any of that stuff, that would be great, but we’re just a small city here.”
Grants are at the forefront of the city’s drive to update, but they have the unfortunate side-effect of taking time. In the meantime, the city is planning its next steps to try to prioritize the replacement of transmission lines that need it most.
“It definitely stresses the importance of planning and having a development plan in place because when we finally do get this money, we can hit the ground running with no hesitation, no regret and no indecision about what we’re going to do,” Trevino said.
