Freeport City Council fails to meet quorum
Freeport’s year-end deadline to approve new City Council boundaries got tighter when two members were no-shows at the meeting at which they were scheduled to be approved, leaving council without a quorum.
Jeff Pena and Mario Muraira, who often act in lockstop during meetings, did the same in not attending Monday’s session. With only Mayor Brooks Bass and Councilman Jerry Cain on hand and Ward D vacant, council could not conduct business for lack of a quorum.
“There’s a couple of extremely important items,” City Manager Kelty said. “Redistricting obviously is very important because we have an election coming up. That has to be resolved before that election goes out, otherwise the election will have to go out under the old wards and could be potentially challenged.”
The city also must finalize plans for a $1.8 million grant it plans to use to improve the city’s water system by rehabilitating the Avenue F pump station.
“We will have a special meeting on the 12th, but I have not yet confirmed that we will have a quorum there,” Kelty said.
Excluding setting another special meeting, which would require prior notice for the city, the only other opportunity the city will have to address the items will be its next regular meeting Dec. 19.
LJ rabbit fight not over
Unable to convince Lake Jackson City Council to allow residents to keep rabbits on their property, supporters are taking their fight straight to voters.
Casey McAllister, the mother of two FFA students who is a leading advocate for permitting rabbits in city limits, plans a petition drive to put the issue on the ballot.
“We’re drafting basically the ordinance that they voted on,” McAllister said. “We’re taking that and making it our own and then that’s going to be attached to the petition. We’ve got 45 days basically, from when we file with the city, so we’re drafting now. We’re hoping to get that filed next week.”
To succeed in the measure making the ballot, organizers will have to collect 400 signatures from registered Lake Jackson voters. Signers will have to include their name, address and driver’s license number so their voting eligibility can be verified, McAllister said.
River’s End fires ebb
After a spate of fires along FM 2918 in River’s End this fall, things finally seem to have calmed down.
The fires had been suspicious due to the distance from the road that they had started, according to River’s End Fire Chief Al Roth, saying they could have been set using a flare gun or fireworks from the road.
“I’ve been down here for 23, almost 24 years and I’ve never seen fires like that on a continuing basis on one piece of road,” he said.
In recent weeks, however, the small department has been able to return to something approaching a regular routine.
“Ever since that last report came out, we have not had a single fire out in that area, which is normally how it is,” Roth said.
