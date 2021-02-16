Most municipal elective offices in Brazoria County only drew one candidate for the May 1 election. Entities that have no challenged races may choose to cancel their election, in which case the lone candidates would be considered elected and take office after Election Day.

CITIES

ANGLETON

Two-year terms; mayor receives $150 per month, council members receive $100 per month.

MAYOR

Jason Perez (i)

CITY COUNCIL

Position 2

Travis Townsend (i)

Position 4

Cecil Booth (i)

BRAZORIA

Two-year terms, unpaid.

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Bill Lott

Position 3

Gary Kersh (i)

Position 5

Susan Swanner Parker (i)

CLUTE

Two year terms; $150 per month for council members, $300 per month for the mayor.

CITY COUNCIL

Ward B

Don Oakes (i), Erick Aguilar

Ward D

Travis Quinn (i)

DANBURY

Two-year terms; no pay

ALDERMEN

Three at-large seats

Brenda Milligan (i), Heather Martin (i), Rocky D. Hicks, Larry Terrell, Jonathon Williams, Gerald Womack and Keith Woods

FREEPORT

Three-year terms; $100 per month.

MAYOR

Brooks Bass (i)

CITY COUNCIL

Ward B

Jerry Cain (i), Eric Hayes

Ward D

Troy Brimage, Roy Yates (i)

HOLIDAY LAKES

Two-year terms, unpaid.

CITY COUNCIL

Position 3

Terry Mitchell (i)

Position 4

Kay Young (i)

Position 5

Disa Schulze (i)

IOWA COLONY

Two-year terms, unpaid.

MAYOR

Michael Byrum-Bratsen (i), Douglas Marshall Chumley

CITY COUNCIL

Position 3

Robin Bradbery (i), Marquette Greene-Young

Position 4

Kacy Smajstrla (i), Michael “Buck” Holton, Wil Kennedy, Tim Varlack

Position 5

Chad Wilsey

JONES CREEK

Two-year terms; no pay.

BOARD OF ALDERMEN

Three at-large positions

Nicole Hardesty (i), AJ Jinkins III (i), Corey Thomas (i), David Galloway

LAKE JACKSON

Two-year terms; $37.50 per meeting, not to exceed $75 a month for council members.

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Matthew Broaddus (i)

Position 3

Will Brooks, Ariel Lara, Rhonda Seth, Michael Musquiz

Position 5

Jon “J.B.” Baker (i)

MANVEL

Three-year terms, no pay.

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Larry Akery (i)

Position 2

Lorraine Hehn (i)

OYSTER CREEK

Two year terms; paid $150 per month.

MAYOR

Justin Mills (i)

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

James Dvorak (i)

Position 2

Erik Chitwood (i)

QUINTANA

Two-year terms; no pay.

MAYOR

Shari Wright

TOWN COUNCIL

Position 1

Mike Cassata (i)

Position 2

Steve Alongis

RICHWOOD

Two-year terms; no pay.

MAYOR

Steve Boykin (i), David Rafalski

CITY COUNCIL

Position 2

Melissa Strawn (i), Leslie Klug

Position 3

Matt Yarborough (i), William Yearsin

SWEENY

Two-year terms; no pay.

MAYOR

Jeff Farley (i)

CITY COUNCIL

Position 2

Bill Hayes (i)

Position 4

John Rambo (i)

SURFSIDE BEACH

Two-year terms; no pay.

TOWN COUNCIL

Three open seats

Toni Capretta (i), Oscar Jalifi (i), Garrett Davison, Paul Hermonat, Bob Petty

WEST COLUMBIA

Two-year terms, unpaid.

CITY COUNCIL

Position 1

Robert Thomas (i)

Position 3

Roy Maynor (i)

Position 4

Jamie Walker (i), Rory Burke

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

ANGLETON ISD

Three-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 5

Kimi Hunter (i)

Position 6

Heather Brewer (i), Laura Jaso

Position 7

Justin Journeay (i)

BRAZOSPORT ISD

Three-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

District 1

Joe Rinehart (i)

District 2

Jerry Adkins (i)

District 3

Patty Sayes (i)

COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD

Three-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 1

Matt Damborsky (i)

Position 2

Becky Danford (i)

DAMON ISD

Four-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 1

Unexpired term ending in 2022

Carolynn Gillin (i), Virginia Cruz Puente

DANBURY ISD

Three-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 3

Clint Williams, Nikki Sodek

Position 4

Shane Jennings

Position 5

Daryl Peltier (i), Dory Mitchell

SWEENY ISD

Three-year terms; unpaid.

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Position 2

Donna Bohlar-Schroeder (i), Ron Stewart

Position 6

Bryan Douget (i), Janena Norris

OTHER

SWEENY HOSPITAL DISTRICT

Two year terms; unpaid

Board of Directors

Three at-large positions

Lisa Leal (i), Violet Weeks (i), Leeta Thompson Wood, Desire Morgan

ANGLETON DANBURY HOSPITAL DISTRICT

Four year terms; unpaid.

Board of Trustees

Position 1

Waverly Jefferson (i)

Position 3

Don Nibor (i)

Position 5

Henry Munson (i)

Position 7

Nancy Davis (i)

Position 9

Gayle Parsons (i)

PORT FREEPORT

Six-year terms; $800 a month

COMMISSIONER

Position 4

Paul Kresta

Position 6

Rudy Santos

