Most municipal elective offices in Brazoria County only drew one candidate for the May 1 election. Entities that have no challenged races may choose to cancel their election, in which case the lone candidates would be considered elected and take office after Election Day.
CITIES
ANGLETON
Two-year terms; mayor receives $150 per month, council members receive $100 per month.
MAYOR
Jason Perez (i)
CITY COUNCIL
Position 2
Travis Townsend (i)
Position 4
Cecil Booth (i)
BRAZORIA
Two-year terms, unpaid.
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Bill Lott
Position 3
Gary Kersh (i)
Position 5
Susan Swanner Parker (i)
CLUTE
Two year terms; $150 per month for council members, $300 per month for the mayor.
CITY COUNCIL
Ward B
Don Oakes (i), Erick Aguilar
Ward D
Travis Quinn (i)
DANBURY
Two-year terms; no pay
ALDERMEN
Three at-large seats
Brenda Milligan (i), Heather Martin (i), Rocky D. Hicks, Larry Terrell, Jonathon Williams, Gerald Womack and Keith Woods
FREEPORT
Three-year terms; $100 per month.
MAYOR
Brooks Bass (i)
CITY COUNCIL
Ward B
Jerry Cain (i), Eric Hayes
Ward D
Troy Brimage, Roy Yates (i)
HOLIDAY LAKES
Two-year terms, unpaid.
CITY COUNCIL
Position 3
Terry Mitchell (i)
Position 4
Kay Young (i)
Position 5
Disa Schulze (i)
IOWA COLONY
Two-year terms, unpaid.
MAYOR
Michael Byrum-Bratsen (i), Douglas Marshall Chumley
CITY COUNCIL
Position 3
Robin Bradbery (i), Marquette Greene-Young
Position 4
Kacy Smajstrla (i), Michael “Buck” Holton, Wil Kennedy, Tim Varlack
Position 5
Chad Wilsey
JONES CREEK
Two-year terms; no pay.
BOARD OF ALDERMEN
Three at-large positions
Nicole Hardesty (i), AJ Jinkins III (i), Corey Thomas (i), David Galloway
LAKE JACKSON
Two-year terms; $37.50 per meeting, not to exceed $75 a month for council members.
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Matthew Broaddus (i)
Position 3
Will Brooks, Ariel Lara, Rhonda Seth, Michael Musquiz
Position 5
Jon “J.B.” Baker (i)
MANVEL
Three-year terms, no pay.
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Larry Akery (i)
Position 2
Lorraine Hehn (i)
OYSTER CREEK
Two year terms; paid $150 per month.
MAYOR
Justin Mills (i)
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
James Dvorak (i)
Position 2
Erik Chitwood (i)
QUINTANA
Two-year terms; no pay.
MAYOR
Shari Wright
TOWN COUNCIL
Position 1
Mike Cassata (i)
Position 2
Steve Alongis
RICHWOOD
Two-year terms; no pay.
MAYOR
Steve Boykin (i), David Rafalski
CITY COUNCIL
Position 2
Melissa Strawn (i), Leslie Klug
Position 3
Matt Yarborough (i), William Yearsin
SWEENY
Two-year terms; no pay.
MAYOR
Jeff Farley (i)
CITY COUNCIL
Position 2
Bill Hayes (i)
Position 4
John Rambo (i)
SURFSIDE BEACH
Two-year terms; no pay.
TOWN COUNCIL
Three open seats
Toni Capretta (i), Oscar Jalifi (i), Garrett Davison, Paul Hermonat, Bob Petty
WEST COLUMBIA
Two-year terms, unpaid.
CITY COUNCIL
Position 1
Robert Thomas (i)
Position 3
Roy Maynor (i)
Position 4
Jamie Walker (i), Rory Burke
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
ANGLETON ISD
Three-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 5
Kimi Hunter (i)
Position 6
Heather Brewer (i), Laura Jaso
Position 7
Justin Journeay (i)
BRAZOSPORT ISD
Three-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
District 1
Joe Rinehart (i)
District 2
Jerry Adkins (i)
District 3
Patty Sayes (i)
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
Three-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 1
Matt Damborsky (i)
Position 2
Becky Danford (i)
DAMON ISD
Four-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 1
Unexpired term ending in 2022
Carolynn Gillin (i), Virginia Cruz Puente
DANBURY ISD
Three-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 3
Clint Williams, Nikki Sodek
Position 4
Shane Jennings
Position 5
Daryl Peltier (i), Dory Mitchell
SWEENY ISD
Three-year terms; unpaid.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
Position 2
Donna Bohlar-Schroeder (i), Ron Stewart
Position 6
Bryan Douget (i), Janena Norris
OTHER
SWEENY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
Two year terms; unpaid
Board of Directors
Three at-large positions
Lisa Leal (i), Violet Weeks (i), Leeta Thompson Wood, Desire Morgan
ANGLETON DANBURY HOSPITAL DISTRICT
Four year terms; unpaid.
Board of Trustees
Position 1
Waverly Jefferson (i)
Position 3
Don Nibor (i)
Position 5
Henry Munson (i)
Position 7
Nancy Davis (i)
Position 9
Gayle Parsons (i)
PORT FREEPORT
Six-year terms; $800 a month
COMMISSIONER
Position 4
Paul Kresta
Position 6
Rudy Santos
