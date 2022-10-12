RICHWOOD — After being outside of state compliance within its highest service pump capacity five years ago, continued improvements are being made toward the water plant Richwood shares with Clute.
Richwood City Council approved a second pump station change to the North Water Plant during its meeting Monday, adding $20,595 to the original plan. The money will go to upgrade the programmable logic controller at other supervisory control and data acquisition sites, known as SCADA. That is required to ensure serviceability and communication between water plant sites.
The city went through a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality inspection in 2017 and found it did not have enough high- service pump capacity to remain compliant with its the system’s demands. Compliance is determined by the number of service Public Works Director Clif Custer said.
In previous years, Richwood has used Allen-Bradley components within the SCADA system because of its previous track record. However, the 1400 PLC required model is no longer supported by the manufacturer, co the city will upgrade to the next generation PLC, the model 850.
“These new PLCs will allow us to tie into these existing systems and also give us the SCADA options that we originally chose, which is an emergency notification, some force on force off options and stuff like that,” Custer said.
The communications are fine between the plant, but the existing software is outdated, he said.
“We want to try to bring in a service that is as economically friendly that it can be while still providing the same or better service,” Custer said.
One of the other other issues with upgrading the system is having a secondary portion that is the track control, which allows them to see and operate and gives us capability to city hall, Custer said.
“Killing more than one bird with a stone we also needed well production and a way to move that water to our elevated store. So we constructed an entire water plant that consists of high service pump capacity to bring us into and maintain compliance with TCEQ compliance criteria,” he said.
In other business discussions, the city looked over potential options for garbage service.
The city currently does weekly residential trash service, bi-weekly recycling service and monthly heavy trash. The heavy trash consists of sticks, limbs and small furniture items.
Expiration of the current contract with Waste Connection is on the horizon, so the city will look at its options, City Secretary Kirsten Garcia said.
“We’re just basically looking at the fact that we have a current contract with Waste Connections, and we don’t have any complaints with their service,” she said. “It’s just that the current service that we receive is a complete pass-through to the residents. So everything that we charge for trash is what they charge us.”
One of the options the city would like to consider is moving to twice-weekly trash pickup, which would eliminate the need for larger homes to get two cans to accommodate their needs, Garcia said.
“One of the council members last night brought up the point of trash pick up twice a week, but will further discuss when it is rebid for the city,” Custer said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.