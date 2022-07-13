WEST COLUMBIA
A waft of succulent sweetness hits you as you make your way to the back room past the barrels of mead at Black’s Fairy Meadery in West Columbia, where one evening a month, the owners teach guests everything they know about making the deep honeyed concoction.
Mead is an alcoholic beverage made of honey, water and yeast. For $50, those who want to learn how those ingredients combine into a delicious drink can sign up for Mead Making 101. Owners Calvin and Terica Greene share techniques they’ve learned for how to make it during the two-hour session.
In 2017, the couple had an experience with mead they enjoyed so much they decided to open a business to share it with others.
“My wife and I went to a brew meeting and then the lady came up to me and she said, ‘Have you ever tried mead before?’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t want your meat, I just ate, I’m full,” Calvin said, chuckling. “So she let us taste it. Orange blossom was the first flavor I ever tasted. Tasting that flavor, it was like I saw unicorns and rainbows. I told my wife, ‘Oh, this is good, we got to try and make some.’”
After learning the process, the couple went home and began making their own. They started with five gallons, and by the end of their first month, they had made about 30 to 40 gallons. This inspired him to open the business in May 2018, Calvin said.
Everything seemed to fall into place for the couple as they began their new mead-making adventure. They were able to find a good location at 325 E. Brazos Ave. in West Columbia with a property owner they admire and appreciate.
The business took a hit from COVID-related issues, but the couple still have a passion for making the beverage, and they drink, live and breathe the business. They love sharing the process, Calvin said.
“Tonight this is whatever you want to make, but we specialize in sac meads that are gonna be super sweet,” he said during Saturday’s class. “And then high Brix starting off with, so like our meads are gonna be just sweeter to the palate.”
ABOUT AMBIANCE
As the class participants arrive, they are taken from the front entrance where there are nice, velvet lounging couches and lots of light to a highly darkened back room that has leather loungers and tables set up with all the ingredients and tools needed to make mead laid out for them.
This room is dark, not because it is necessary for creating the alcoholic drink, but for ambience, Terica said.
“The Way You Look Tonight” and other soft rock songs play on the radio and a mural with a viking fairy is on a wall. They wanted to create a space that was inviting — a place to chill, have fun and enjoy the drinks, the couple said.
The class includes a tasting of Black’s Fairy meads, of which Terica is the creative mind behind the different flavors, Calvin said. The flavors offered were pyment, red grape, lemon meringue and caramel pecan — the lemon meringue was the consensus favorite.
Jason Berrio of Lake Jackson is a fan of the black currant-flavored mead and he decided to take the class Saturday because he has bees and easy access to honey, the main ingredient needed for mead.
“For years now since they started up, I saw that they were having a little class and decided to learn what their craft is,” Berrio said. “It’s sweet. It’s kind of like a wine, but it’s not. It’s got its own unique taste.”
MEAD MAKERS
Calvin introduced the class to the wildflower honey they get from Alvin in quart jars. The taste is not like what you get in the plastic bear containers at H-E-B. One can taste the wildflower, and the sweetness is not as pungent as processed honey.
He instructs them to pour the entire jar into the gallon wine jug each participant gets to take home at the end of the evening.
Calvin walks them through adding the water next and stirring together the two ingredients with long-handled, paddle-like spoons. He shares with them how to make the 2-to-1 ratio of honey and water.
Now, it’s time to measure the Brix or sugar content of the mixture.
He explains that the higher the Brix, the higher the alcohol percentage will be. Most of Black’s Fairy’s meads have an alcohol content of about 17 percent.
The yeast they will soon add will consume the sugars over a period of one month’s time. This produces ethanoyl, which releases CO2 gas through an air lock that is provided for each jug. This is the process by which the alcohol is made.
It’s much like a science experiment, but Calvin takes his time to explain each step and the importance of each careful measurement using the triple scale hydrometer and how it will affect the outcome of the product they are making together.
It’s a sticky, messy process, but the participants seem to have fun doing it.
“I just enjoy coming here and I like the mead and making some friends and just doing something that’s fun,” Alvin resident Breah Knape said. “I thought it would be neat to learn how it’s made, because it’s different. It’s not like anything else around here.”
Calvin gives his class lots of options. Each person controls the level of their mead including sweet or dry (less sweetness,) alcohol percentages and if they want to add flavorings.
The kind of yeast used determines the amount of sugar that will be consumed, and thus the alcohol percentage of the drink.
When the class is over, each person walks away with a unique drink and a new skill.
OVERCOMING COVID
Everything from the logo to the bottling is done hands-on by the couple. They are hoping business will pick back up soon and more people will start coming and bonding with them over meads.
“Business, at first, was amazing. You had a lot of support. Everybody was coming. It was just like a big party all the time. I loved it — and then COVID hit,” Calvin said. “It’s really impacted our business heavily because the business model was just personal. Like, you’re coming in, I talked to you but I did that with everybody and had a lot of people coming in. So it was like I was building a lot of friendships, and that’s what I want, to make friends and family because I think this brings repeat business.”
Mead-making 101 and an advanced class are offered alternatively each month. For information, visit blacksfairymeadery.com or call 979-345-6323.
