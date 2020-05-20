CLUTE — Brazosport ISD will extend its school day for the 2020-2021 school year, but the change will be comparable to the schedule other area school districts already follow, officials said.
“Our current school day is only 7 1/2 hours,” Superintendent Danny Massey said. “Surrounding districts were already going 15 to 20 minutes longer than we were, and so now with the additional 30 minutes, we’ll be going a little longer than the surrounding districts.”
Brazosport ISD officials didn’t see the change as an unreasonable one and is doing what they believe will be best for their students, he said.
District teachers, who have still been getting paid throughout the school closures, have responded favorably to the idea, Massey said.
“We gathered feedback from teacher focus groups, and I met with approximately 35 teachers and they were overwhelmingly for this and in favor of this,” Massey said. “They were relieved to know that they were gonna have some extra time to address student learning gaps.”
Those potential gaps, especially with regard to literacy, are a big reason for the change.
“While our teachers did an incredible job pivoting to a remote learning model in a very short turnaround, it is difficult for students to learn to read in a remote learning environment,” Massey said in a written statement.
For younger students, the change may allow for more structured and unstructured playtime as well as more reading time, Massey said.
Board Secretary Jerry Adkins raised the question of how the older students who participate in off-campus extracurricular activities or jobs will be affected, but Massey does not believe it will be an issue.
“We have a local board policy that students are allowed to miss school time for extracurricular activities 10 times, and we fall well under that,” Massey said.
Adkins was supportive, despite his concern.
“I agree with the extra time, there’s no question about that,” he said.
With the additional 30 minutes, the new school day hours will be 8:05 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for elementary campuses, plus Rasco Middle, Clute Intermediate and Lanier Middle School; 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for secondary campuses; and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Lighthouse Learning Center and Brazos Success Academy.
Public schools students are required to attend school 75,600 minutes for one school calendar year, and the district’s current calendar provides for two extra days’ worth of instruction at 76,560 minutes. The new schedule will provide for 81,600 minutes, or 14 extra days.
The Texas Education Agency pushed out a year-round calendar that would allow for six weeks in school and two weeks off over 12 months, but district officials thought it best to stick with the calendar that is already in place and that people are familiar with, Massey said.
Under the change, the extra two weeks’ worth of instruction will provide a contingency plan in the event that coronavirus continues to affect the 2020-21 school year.
If Brazosport ISD has to transition to an alternative schedule, like a hybrid of face-to-face and remote learning model, the extra time will provide flexibility for it, Massey said. It will also allow schools to prepare for any sporadic closures in the event staff members or students contract the virus and must be quarantined at home, he said.
“It makes the most of the days for students while we are in school,” he said. “If a campus has to close intermittently, there are more minutes and days banked, which would help if we are required to make up days missed.”
The transition will be difficult, but there’s no other way, board member Patty Sayes said.
“I think it’s gonna be difficult on the students and on the parents and the teachers, but it’s just not an ideal situation,” she said. “But I just don’t think there’s any other way and I think the option that y’all chose is the ideal option to get through this difficult time.”
District construction updates were also given during the meeting, and both the new campuses for Bess Brannen and O.M. Roberts Elementary schools are on track to open for the new school year Aug. 17, Massey said. The new multi-sport field house for Brazoswood is on track to open at the end of August.
The board also approved the guaranteed maximum price of $83,277,102 for the new Brazoswood campus, which is planned to be completed by fall 2022. The total is $743,744 under budget, Chief Financial Officer Rebecca Kelley said.
“For a project that large to come in a little under budget is very exciting,” Massey said. “The school’s gonna be a beautiful school that our community, and our students and our staff are gonna be extremely proud of.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.