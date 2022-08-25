A pair of unrelated domestic violence incidents led to the arrests of two men Sunday.
At just after 3 a.m., a call came in from a third party regarding a physical disturbance at the 1000 block of Magnolia Street. A 34-year-old woman there told responding officers she had been hit with a closed fist.
“She stated that she was struck in the face by her boyfriend,” Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said.
Police found evidence to support the woman’s claim and arrested the 64-year-old boyfriend on a misdemeanor assault-family violence charge.
An argument between a married couple led to the second call after 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Eighth Street.
“A husband and wife got into an argument. She had been out with some friends and came home, in his opinion, intoxicated,” Brinkman said. “Believing that she had been cheating on him, they got into an argument.”
The woman told officers her husband hit her in the face with a closed fist, leading to an injury of her lip, and she pushed him off and scratched his face.
“Believing that the male suspect was the aggressor, they arrested him,” Brinkman said.
The 26-year-old husband faces a misdemeanor assault-family violence charge. He posted $5,000 bond and was released Monday from the Brazoria County jail.
