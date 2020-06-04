OYSTER CREEK
Council to consider changing vehicle law
Oyster Creek will consider passing a resolution to issue bond money for the Brazosport Water Authority and Dow Harris Reservoir Expansion Project, according to the agenda.
As hurricane season begins, the council will also consider amending ordinance on recreational vehicle procedures for if a storm strikes, the agenda states.
The meeting begins 6 p.m. today at Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523. The meeting will be in-person only.
ANGLETON
Commission to discuss battery storage site
The Angleton Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at noon today to discuss a permit allowing an electrical utility battery storage site on N. Walker and rezoning 7 acres of land on Henderson Road to be multi-family, among other items, according to the agenda.
The meeting is at city hall, 120 S. Chenango St., and will be live-streamed online at facebook.com/cityofangleton/.
To see the full agenda, visit angleton.tx.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.