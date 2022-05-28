Many area cities and organizations will have Memorial Day ceremonies to honor American service members who have passed on, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice for their home and country.
The West Brazos Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8551 will have several services Monday when it conducts its annual cemetery tour to honor fallen soldiers and veterans.
West Brazos VFW Commander Glenn James and his wife Donna said the tour is a long-time tradition.
“At each of the cemeteries we do a memorial ceremony with a wreath and a flag and the red, white and blue flowers,” Donna James said. “We’ve been doing this for 18 years, but they were doing it before us.
“The ceremonies only last about 10 minutes each, and then all of us just follow each other to each different cemetery. Then we make sure they all have flags on the graves.”
The tour begins at 8 a.m. at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia. They will then visit three cemeteries in Brazoria — Restful Peace at 8:20 a.m., Brazoria Cemetery at 8:40 a.m. and Mims Cemetery twenty minutes later.
At 9:30 a.m., they will begin the first of two services in Sweeny, first at Sweeny Cemetery before moving to McGrew at 9:45 a.m. The last three will be in Danciger — at Morris Cemetery at 10:15 a.m., Brown at 10:30 and St. Mary’s at 10:50.
The number of attendees varies among the sites, they said, but they are sure to give all the honorees the proper attention, with hundreds of poppies and flags being distributed to those who wish to pay their respects.
Also in Brazoria, American Legion Post 561 will have a ceremony which will include a guest speaker at 10 a.m. at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation. The is in the civic center at 202 W. Smith St.
The West Columbia American Legion Post 503 is once again hosting a ceremony, this time at 5 p.m. at 219 Veterans Park Drive. It will feature Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta as the guest speaker. All ages are welcome, and pavers will be installed and dedicated. For information, call 979-313-8611 and speak to Sandy Weems.
They also will host their annual Veterans Breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. at St. John’s Lodge No. 5, 313 Jackson St., also in West Columbia. The breakfast is free for veterans and their families. For information, call 979-345-3929.
Restwood Cemetery in Clute will have a service at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, 1038 W. Plantation Drive.
Surfside Beach will have its annual flag-raising at noon, located at the beach entrance.
