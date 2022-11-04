A man found unconscious in a roadside ditch appears to have been hit by a vehicle that kept going after the collision, West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said.
Central EMS and West Columbia firefighters at about 7:45 p.m. responded to the report of a man lying unconscious and cold to the touch alongside the 900 block of Highway 36. The 22-year-old Black man, whose name was not released late Thursday pending notification of family, went by LifeFlight helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital after first responders stabilized him, Odin said.
It’s possible the driver didn’t know he struck the man, Odin said. The man’s injured indicated the vehicle delivered more of a glancing blow as opposed to hitting him head-on, the chief said.
“He’s not a very big person and was wearing all black and it was also an extremely dark area,” Odin said.
He had no other information available late Thursday.
CLUTE
Traffic stop leads to drug charges
A 31-year-old man accused of trying to get away from an attempted traffic stop faces multiple charges after drugs were found in his vehicle, authorities said.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessie Saldivar tried to stop a tan Mercury for a suspected traffic offense just before midnight Sunday at Highway 288B and Plantation Drive, but the driver sped off, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Joe Lares said.
The suspected driver, Kelvin Wright Jr. of Clute, jumped from the vehicle and tried to elude officers on foot, Lares said, but authorities caught up to him in the 100 block of Brockman Street and arrested him. The pursuit covered about two minutes and half a mile, Lares estimated.
Small plastic bags containing 7.14 grams of cocaine, 3.25 grams of MDMA and 7.05 grams of Alprazolam were found when Wright was arrested, Lares said.
Wright is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and on foot, tampering with evidence two felony charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, county jail records show. He remains in custody in lieu of $110,500 in bonds.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
