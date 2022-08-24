WEST COLUMBIA
Big O’s BBQ has got the meats and owner Steven Ohler is ready to take them to one of the biggest cook-off competitions in the nation.
Ohler has been invited to participate in the American Royal World Series of Barbecue cook-off, an international competition taking place the last weekend in September in Kansas City, Kansas.
“It’s totally the best of the best,” Ohler said. “When you win the sanction events, you get an invite anywhere in United States. There’s a lot of international teams that come and cook. The Australian guys, the Mexico team comes in, lots of international teams come in to cook.
“And so you know, it’s about 350 teams on Saturday. Saturday is the invitational. On Sunday is the open barbecue cook-off and there’s about 700 teams on Sunday. So you cook two days back to back.”
Big O’s cook-off team won first in brisket, fourth in chicken and fourth in ribs at the Mosquito Festival this year which made them grand champions and gave them the sanction they needed to be invited to the American Royal.
“I’ve been invited several times. I just didn’t feel that I was in the place to really make the jump and go,” Ohler said. “And now I feel like I’ve established stuff a little more and I felt like it was time. So me and the wife and a friend of mine that cooks with me, Willie Richards, we’re all going to make the trip.”
He’s been barbecuing for six years and has had his Big O’s BBQ food truck open for about a year now, Ohler said.
“Just me and some friends decided to start cooking, and it kind of took over my life. It got to be a great thing that I loved,” he said. “I think it’s a way to enjoy adult beverages and still cook and really enjoy yourself with your friends.”
Big O’s has menu items that include customer favorites including the baked potato casserole, brisket nachos and the popular banana pudding, which is his wife Jessica’s recipe, Ohler said.
The secret to his meats is they’re smoked to perfection, he said. It’s taken him a while to get it right, but he’s confident in his barbecue, he said.
“Competition and practicing — it’s the only way you can get there. There’s no other way,” Ohler said. “I would say to my cooking techniques, it’s all about the different woods that you use. I love a pecan-hickory mixture. And I believe that’s the best smoke you can have on a brisket.”
The food truck menu varies each week to provide customers with different options to keep them coming back. Customers can find Big O’s Facebook page for locations around West Columbia, and they’ll soon be coming to Angleton and Lake Jackson, as well, he said.
Finances kept Ohler from pursuing the competition in the past. His estimated costs for the week he’ll be in Kansas City is about $6,000, so he’s selling raffle tickets with the drawing the weekend after Labor Day to offset the cost of the trip a bit, he said. Prizes include guns, a remote control ice chest and barbecue pits.
Competition days will be long. He expects to put their briskets on the pit as early as 2:30 a.m. and pull them around noon, Ohler said.
He has high hopes for his brisket and banana pudding. The grand prize Saturday is $15,000 and Sunday it’s $20,000. He will use any winnings to put back into the business, he said.
He’s entering all the categories and hopes to be one of the Top 25 winners of the competition. It would be dream come true and an item off his bucket list to mark if he won, Ohler said.
“(Entering) Chicken, ribs, pork and then brisket, and then after those are done on Saturday, we go with potato, vegetable, sausage and dessert,” Ohler said. “I’m entering all of them. Let’s cook. Let’s see what we can do.”
