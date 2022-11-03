OYSTER CREEK — The recurring 2022 drought has added another grassfire to its totals, this time occurring on U.S. Fish and Wildlife land.
Oyster Creek Fire Chief Michael Lawrence said the fire was about a mile and a half south of FM 2004 on CR 227. The department received the call about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Crews already know a road mishap accidentally started the fire and spread due to the dry vegetation in the ditch.
“Someone driving down the road, they had a boat and a trailer pulled behind their truck,” Lawrence said. “The wheel-hub and everything fell off the trailer and it caused the boat trailer to hit the ground and it shot a bunch of sparks into the ditch.”
Oyster Creek’s department received helped from crews and officials from Lake Jackson, Clute, Richwood, Danbury, Alvin, the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
“They were there because it was on protected lands. The fire was on Fish and Wildlife property,” Lawrence said. “That’s their scene because it’s their property.”
Oyster Creek had begun fighting the fire when Fish and Wildlife arrived and took over, at which point they began back-burning to help get the fire under control by eliminating fuel for the blaze.
In the end, just less than 600 acres went up in smoke. Fire crews remained until about 10:30 p.m.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
