BRAZORIA — Who changed their ordinances to allow residents a clearer path to keep chickens? The Brazoria City Council cocka-doodle-did.
“They were under livestock, so they moved the chickens out from that and did their own thing for them,” City Manager Sheila Williams said, noting the city adjusted some wording to its overall animal ordinances in the change. “They wanted to make it a little bit better and more understandable.”
After months of work between council members, law enforcement, the city’s animal control officer, Jacob Bick, and residents who had run afoul of confusion regarding the city’s livestock requirements, an agreement was reached to separate the birds from other animals.
The council approved the change Tuesday with little fanfare, though they extended thanks to Bick.
“Do y’all want to discuss this some more or do you want to move on?” Councilman Gary Kersh asked.
“We’ve beat this thing half to death,” Councilman Bill Lott said.
The new requirements from the city allow for a limit of 15 fowl per household, though a person can apply for a fowl permit to house more if they have sufficient property to do so. The initial application cost for the permit is $40, with a $20 annual renewal cost if it is approved.
The permits require signed letters from at least half of the property’s adjoining landowners, a reasonable distance from neighboring habitations and space requirements for the birds, which vary in accordance to their sizes. For typical chickens, it would mean having at least 15 square feet of run space per fowl.
The minimum space is 25 feet between a coop and any neighboring dwelling. They also must be at least 10 feet from the owners’ property line. Coops must be built in side or back yards and outdoor runs must be fully enclosed with roaming room. Coops have to be enclosed and water tight. These are significant changes from the overall requirements for livestock, which begin at 25 square feet of space for small animals and go up from there.
The ordinance also includes roosters under the definition of nuisance animals. Many of the new guidelines allow for inspection by the animal control officer, including approval of permits, with appeals of any decisions going to the city manager and city council.
In other business, the council approved an amendment to the water supply contract with the Brazosport Water Authority. Because of changes in the law, the city faced a choice of drilling a new well or adjusting its contract with the BWA.
“Basically what happened is that Texas Commission on Environmental Quality passed a law and we have to have so much reserve water, whether we use it or not, so it’s going to add about $8 a month to our water bills,” Mayor Phillip Ray said. “We don’t have any choice. The state did this to us.”
After receiving estimates that a new well could cost upward of $2 million, council decided to expand its contract.
The city also voted to approve a payment of $49,997.36 to CFG Industries for the rehabilitation project of the elevated storage tank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.