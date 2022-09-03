FREEPORT — After a major bond of $267 million passed for Brazosport ISD in 2019 to revamp the baseball and softball fields to the east of Brazosport High School, the school district found itself at a crossroads.
While officials had the funds, they felt uneasy about using them when they leased the fields and the property they are on from the city of Freeport.
To solve that issue, a trade has been proposed in which the district would swap land with the city to put the little over 15 acres that hold the stadiums into Brazosport ISD’s hands.
Freeport, in return, would receive nine city blocks containing the O.A. Fleming Elementary School, which closed in recent years and on which the city had soccer fields.
“I believe it was a 50-year lease agreement and we’re about 20 years into it,” Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. He said there was no monetary exchange for the current deal with the district.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said the deal has been in the works for about a year and the district initiated the talks.
“We approached them about it because we want to make improvements on the softball and baseball fields — new roads, new parking lots and concession stands and restrooms at the softball fields, and when we make improvements like that, we would like to own the land,” Massey said.
He said the city had been agreeable to the switch for the Fleming property that, as Massey put it, the district no longer had a use for.
When a deal was made by the district to purchase property near Jones Creek for building the new Stephen F. Austin Elementary School rather than rebuild in the same place, it eliminated the possibility of having to reopen the shuttered Fleming for a year during construction, Massey said.
Outbuildings for the school had previously been torn down, leaving the demolition of the decommissioned primary school as the only expense the city foresees if they accept the swap, Kelty said.
“They tore down the external gymnasiums, but the main school building is still there,” Kelty said. “Under the terms of the agreement that we currently have with the school, the city will demolish the building and have those nine blocks developed as residential.”
Kelty said that demolition was estimated at approximately half-a-million dollars.
He said negotiations were still continuing with the district regarding the development of that land.
“This would have to be worked out and the school would have to be agreeable, because the school needs additional housing — needs additional students — and that’s why they asked for that,” Kelty said of the potential residential development. The city would also like to explore using some of the property as park land, as well as the possibility of renovating the building.
“But that’s still in the early stages,” he said.
Massey said there are no other plans for these kinds of deals.
“We currently don’t have any other land swap agreements that we’re working on with other municipalities,” he said.
The public hearing will take place as part of the next regular Freeport City Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Courtroom at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
