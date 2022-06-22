ANGLETON — Two years on, the question of whether COVID is rearing its ugly head still creates a heated reaction.
“I would say in the last two weeks, probably between early June to mid-June, our positivity rate has been around 25 percent to 30 percent,” said Ezreal Garcia, director of Business Development and Emergency Preparedness at Community Health Network. “For the number of the tests that we’ve done, last week particularly, it was about 30 percent.”
The Center for Disease Control’s latest data puts Brazoria County at “medium risk” for infection. While Matagorda to the west is listed a low, neighboring Fort Bend, Harris and Galveston counties all register as high risk.
The CDC figures show a case rate of 226.85 per 100,000 people in the population with a 1.3 percent average for hospital admissions. Only 1.8 percent of staffed inpatient beds currently show as being used by patients with confirmed COVID-19.
With data available through June 16, there were no deaths reported from the disease in the previous week and a case rate numbering 839, down by more than 7 percent. Hospital admissions overall have dropped dramatically since January and have been fluctuating at a lower level throughout the spring and into the summer.
Brazoria County’s updated figures Monday showed 1,117 people currently listed as being infected and 1,212 on Tuesday —the most since Feb. 12 — which means an uptick could be on the way again.
“Yes, we are seeing a rise in cases,” said Cathy Sbrusch, director of Public Health Services for the Brazoria County Health Department. “Historically, the summer months bring a rise in cases.”
That doesn’t mean a repeat of previous case spikes, Garcia said.
“Are we saying we’re expecting a surge? I think it’s premature to say that at this point,” he said. “Whatever the case may be, we are prepared for whatever outcome occurs. I think at this point, yes, we are seeing an increase in positivity rates, but what has also helped a lot is vaccination rates. That has been a huge positive, no pun intended.”
Omicron and its subvariants account for more than half the cases in the county, with Delta at more 20 percent, Sbrush said. The good news is the health department has confirmed hospitalizations and deaths are down from the last two years.
Nearly 250,000 people within the county have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 220,000 of those people are considered fully vaccinated, state data shows. That amounts to almost 60 percent of the county’s total population, with almost 87 percent of those over the age of 65 fully dosed.
While it has been determined the current vaccinations do not stop people from contracting COVID, most medical practitioners say they cut the chances of hospitalization from the disease for most people, especially for those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly. Over 67 percent of those over the age of 65 have also received a booster dose.
Also helping to avoid hospitalizations if a surge occurs could be improved treatment, developed over the last two years. That has included different drug therapies and treatment with monoclonal antibodies. Also, the disease has changed.
“I think we’ve all learned either we have to live with it or we’ve learned a lot from what has actually occurred in terms of the severity of COVID cases and we are all managing it better,” Garcia said. “Does that diminish or take away from the severity of or the importance of getting vaccinated? Of the continuing to do your due diligence in ensuring you take care of yourself? Absolutely not. Take care of yourself. That’s paramount.”
Most people infected with COVID do not require hospitalization. In many cases, the response to coming down with it is the same as most illnesses.
“With the number of cases decreasing significantly and the severity of the cases, we’re just encouraging individuals to go home, take vitamins, rest, take fluids, do the standard protocol for taking care of yourself,” Garcia said.
