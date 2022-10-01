Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Saturday
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
“A Texas Tribute”: 7:30 to 10 p.m. at The Clarion, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Brazosport Symphony Orchestra presents first concert of the season with special guests “Texas Country Reporter” hosts Bob and Kelli Phillips providing narration. Original music by David Lovrien and world premiere of “Glorious Texas” written by Ethel Darr Peebles of Dallas. Tickets $50. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Raptor Identification Workshop: 10 to 1 p.m. at the Candy Abshier Wildlife Management Area, Smith Point Road, Anahuac. For information/directions and ticket purchase. visit www.gcbo.org. $150 fee. Call 979-480-0999.
Friends of the River Annual Fundraiser: 6 p.m. at FOR Community Center, 20450 CR 510-B, Brazoria. $20 pre sale or $25 at the door boarding pass for a fantasy adventure aboard a fantasy ship. Live auction, food, and fun. Call Brett 713-206-5899.
Surfside Beach Police & EMS BBQ: 4 to 8 p.m. at Surfside Beach Police Department, 1302 Monument Drive, Surfside Beach. Barbecue and silent auction. Call 979-233-1531.
“Unusual Sibling: Earth, Moon and Sun Show”: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, 12 and younger $3, members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Roughneck Blowout 2022: 5 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 508 Bernard St., West Columbia. Food, Music, entertainment and live/silent auction. info@columbiaheritage.org.
Voter Registration Drive: 2 to 5 p.m. at Family Dollar, 201 W. Mulberry St., Angleton. Members will be on hand to register new voters, confirm their information in Texas voter database, give out League of Women Voters election information bookmarks and demo site for researching candidates. Call 281-352-3300.
Hoggtober Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. at Varner Hogg Plantation Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Admission is $5; kids 5 and under free. Food trucks, beer; $4 per ticket for 21 and over, games, and vendors. Call 979-345-4656.
First Freeport Methodist Fall Festival/Fish Fry: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Freeport Municipal Park, 421 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. $10 dinner plates. Raffles, auction and craft booths. Call Diane Crosby 979-233-3602.
Hamburger Night: 5 to 8 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Dine in or take out. Hamburger basket $9; cheeseburger basket $10. Call 979-345-4409.
Blessing of the Animals: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at 200 Oyster Creek Drive, Lake Jackson. Bring furry and feathery friends for the annual blessing. Donations for the SPCA welcome. Call Jackie at 979-297-6003.
Music To My Beers Oktoberfest: 2 to 9 p.m. at Pearland Town Center Pavilion, 11200 Broadway St. Guests can sample beer showcasing 12 Houston-area microbreweries. Food trucks. Lawn games. Contact Averi McLaughlin at averim@bakfishbrewing.com or 713-471-9166.
Breakfast With Destiny: 9 a.m. to noon at Mims Community Center, 4283 FM 521, Brazoria. Free breakfast; public welcome. Call Minister Lula Griggs at 979-236-0443 or Yvette Jammer at 979-235-0198.
Archeology Fair: 10 a.m to 2 p.m at Lake Jackson Historical Association, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Fun, hands-on activities. Email Katelyn Landry at programs@ljhistory.org.
Hispanic Heritage Month Display: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday through Oct. 15 at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission; donations welcome. Call 979-297-1570.
Sunday
Blessing of the Animals: 4 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 201 E. Clay St. in West Columbia. Annual blessing of pets, farm and show animals. Pet and owner photo booth, lemonade stand benefitting local pound. Free hot dogs. Call 979-345-3456.
Blood Drive: 12:30 to 3:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 226 S. Broad St., West Columbia. Contact David Brake at 979-285-8773 or davidbrake58@gmail.com.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
ALS Walk: 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church Lake Jackson, 503 Oyster Creek Drive. All welcome. Call 979-297-2549.
Fish fry: After 8:30 and 11 a.m. Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 219 CR 762 in Brazoria. Dine in or take out, $12 fish or $5 Vietnamese sandwiches. Call 979-798-2288 or email stjoseph@brazoriainet.com.
Church anniversary: 3 p.m. alumni choir and special guest speaker Elder Roland Hendricks of Greater Mount Zion celebrating 156 years at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 7708 CR 317, Brazoria. Call 979-848-6632.
Raptor Identification Workshop: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Candy Abshier Wildlife Management Area, Smith Point Road, Anahuac. For information/directions and ticket purchase. visit www.gcbo.org. $150 fee. Call 979-480-0999.
Monday
Avoid, Deny, Defend: 3 to 4 p.m. at Gator Hall Brazosport College, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Free food while learning easy to remember methods to follow during active threat situations. Call 979-230-3036.
Page Turner Book Club: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Discussing “The Lamplighers” by Emma Stonex. Call 979-415-2590.
Friends of the Community Food Pantry distribution: 10 a.m. to noon at 2227 N. Downing St., Angleton. Drive-thru only. Call Helen Patterson at 979-848-0477.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Tuesday
National Night Out: 6 to 8 p.m. at Brazosport College red parking lot, 500 College Boulevard, Lake Jackson. Meet and Greet college police officers, inflatables, games, free food and drinks. Call 979-230-3036.
National Night Out 2022: 5:30 p.m. at First Capitol Park, North 13th Street, West Columbia. Join first responders for food and fun. Call 979-345-5121.
National Night Out: 6 to 9 p.m. at Jones Creek Marshal’s Office, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road, Freeport. A night of fun and fellowship with your neighbors and first responders. Call 979-233-3091.
Richwood National Night Out: 6 to 9 p.m. at Ellis Park, 485 Oyster Creek Court, Richwood. Join first responders for a night of food and police community partnership. Call 979-265-2640.
A.C.T.S./Anger Management Class: 6 p.m. at The Rock church, 540 S. Main St., Clute. Call 979-265-5487 or visit trcfamily.org/calendar.
Prayer Connection: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at La Madeleine, 401-A This Way, Lake Jackson. Gather for prayer and have a meal together. Email Donna Wilbanks at dlw101556@gmail.com or Fred Birdwell at fbirdwell@comcast.net.
Celebrate Recovery: 5:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction. All welcome. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration required. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at Freeport Police Department courtroom, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Contact Angela Cantrell at 979-236-5041 or acantrell@freeport.tx.us.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
