DANBURY — Superintendent search is now underway after Nancy Sandlin served her last week and has officially retired from the district.
“This is my 41st year; I’m ready to retire. I need to take a break, and I have a new grandchild,” Sandlin said. “I will take the role of Superintendent emeritus until the end of January, so I will be available to support the interim while they search for the new one.”
Sandlin’s resignation was approved at the meeting.
Her last day was Monday, she said.
She began her career in 2010, working in Kerrville, Ingram and Edna and then became a superintendent in Buckholts, she said.
“At Buckholts, I took that school from an F rating to an A rating in three years, and before that, I was in Edna, and before that, I worked as a school improvement specialist,” Sandlin said. “We have excellent people in place here, and Danbury is set to move forward and do fantastic things.”
As part of the agreement, Sandlin is retired. Still, the resignation is effective on January 31, 2023, with former Angleton Superintendent Patricia Montgomery Walker filling in as interim until someone new is hired.
“Danbury is such a special district,” Montgomery Walker said. “Its small-town feel means that you immediately feel welcomed and at home. That’s what we want every student and staff member to feel from day one. I am excited to get to work with the awesome educators as we welcome kiddos back to school. We’re going to do great things in DISD this year. It’s fun to be back in the saddle again.”
To assist in the new search, the board of trustees has hired Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle & Robinson, P.C. law firm, and educational consultant Ann Dixon.
“The first thing we want to do is wish her the best on her upcoming retirement. The next step is we have Dr. Montgomery coming in as an interim, and she will be with us as we engage Walsh and Gallegos and educational consultant Dr. Ann Dixon, who will help in the superintendent search,” Board of Trustees President Cody Corbell said.
This highly experienced team will find the ideal candidates for the board to select a Superintendent that will lead Danbury ISD far into the future, Corbell said in a news release by the school.
“We have a lot to build on from Nancy,” he said. “She helped us navigate COVID. We all had to figure things out on the fly, and she figured that out.
“We will build on the leadership Nancy brought us, and we’ll find the next person to help us from there.”
Sandlin collaborated with others to establish educational programs at the schools and oversaw the completion of the new elementary school, he said.
“Danbury ISD is an exemplary school district,” said Sandlin. “I am deeply grateful to the Panther staff for all they do, day in and day out. We have outstanding team members that give 110 percent in all they do. Furthermore, I am grateful to Danbury parents for the support they provide and to our students for their resilience and excellence.
“I wish Danbury all the best in its work to sustain and build on the excellence of our district.”
