The name of a Brazoria County Sheriff's deputy charged with public intoxication while working in Uvalde will not be released, nor will details of his arrest, a sheriff's department official said.
The deputy was part of a contingent of county officers sent to the city to assist local law enforcement after the shooting at an elementary school there, a sheriff's office statement reads, The deputy was off-duty at the time of the incident, which happened where the deputy was staying in Uvalde, Sheriff's Lt. Ian Patin said in the statement.
“The involved deputy was immediately relieved from the Uvalde assignment and an internal investigation is currently being conducted,” Patin said. “The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office holds our employees to the highest standards, on and off duty, and we regret this deputy’s actions during a time when the community of Uvalde deserves nothing but our best we have to offer.”
No other charges are expected, but the deputy is on leave pending the investigation, he said. Public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor. It is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The sheriff’s office is among several Brazoria County law enforcement agencies that provided offers to support those in Uvalde. It sent eight patrol deputies and two dispatchers in response to a statewide call for assistance, Patin said.
