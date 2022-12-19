The last regular meeting of the year for the Freeport City Council will see them perform some annual house cleaning as they discuss a number of contracts, purchases and reviews before they exit 2022.
The contracts include the services of the Brazoria County SPCA, the copier contract for the city, the renewal of the city’s windstorm insurance, a scanning contract which came out of this year’s budget discussions for the preservation of city documents and the awarding of a contract for road improvements in Community House Park. They will also discuss the recommendations of the Charter Review Commission and the purchase of two new vehicles for the police department.
In other business, there will be a discussion pertaining to amendments of the financial management policy and purchasing policy on behalf of Finance Director Catherine Ezell which were approved the previous meeting. Budget amendments will also be discussed.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in the municipal courtroom of the police department, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard.
LAKE JACKSON
Hot topics are on council agenda
The police department is in the hot seat as a resident brings a complaint about how the department investigated a case to council.
Also on the agenda is a request to reinstate the burn permit for the Northwood Phase 4 subdivision. After a mishap of excessive smoke during the initial permitted burn caused major concern by residents which was a violation of the burn agreement, council must consider whether they will allow the site to continue burning.
Council will also discuss ways the city can deter clear cutting property and the removal of protected trees. Formerly, council had discussed placing a $500 fine per tree instead of merely a fine of the same amount per offense.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
