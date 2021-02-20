ANGLETON
Electricity, storm issues on agenda
The past week’s weather-related energy crisis is the main subject at hand for the city council meeting Tuesday.
Council members, city staff and residents will be able to address the storm, resource management by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the resulting lack of power and water and what the city should do in the future.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at city council chambers at 120 S. Chenango St. People can observe the meeting live, online, by going to zoom.us/j/321262155 and entering in the meeting ID, 321-262-155.
For people who download the Zoom app, the program will simply ask for the 321-262-155 meeting ID.
They can also call in to the meeting at 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257, and enter in meeting ID 321-262-155.
School district to talk CTE naming rights
Angleton ISD officials will look at the 2021-2022 district calendar and consider approval of naming rights for the new CTE building, among other business. Additional agenda items include property and liability insurance and the possible approval of a computer purchase for engineering and computer science studies.
The meeting will be 5 p.m. Monday in the district administration building, 1900 N. Downing St.
CLUTE
Brazosport ISD to cancel election
District officials will discuss canceling the May election and certifying unopposed incumbent candidates, among other items, during their February meeting. Additional business includes the district’s instructional calendar for the upcoming school year and whether to extend Superintendent Danny Massey’s contract.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the gym of T.W. Ogg Elementary School, 208 N. Lazy Lane.
DANBURY
School district to discuss weather pay
Danbury ISD trustees will discuss the superintendent’s contract and employee pay for the weather emergency, among other business, during their monthly board meeting. Additional agenda items include a TEA waiver application for missed school days and the board policy as relating to a sick leave pool and accrued leave reimbursement upon retirement.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday. Members of the public can tune in via Zoom with meeting ID 863 7387 5533 and passcode 1DYVfZ.
FREEPORT
Council members developing bond plan
City Council will discuss a plan for funds in the $8 million certificate of obligation bond when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
The bond can be used to improve city streets, sidewalks, drainage facilities, city hall or city park and recreational facilities.
Residents also can join by teleconference at 425-436-6312 using access code 5678901#.
LAKE JACKSON
City to determine election ballot order
The city council meeting Monday concerns only one topic, the drawing of names for order of placement on the May ballot for the municipal elections.
The process is scheduled for 5 p.m. at city council chambers at 25 Oak Drive.
RICHWOOD
Council agenda has just one topic
A workshop on stormwater issues is the sole topic for Monday’s city council meeting.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. and is entirely online.
People who wish to observe the workshop can go online to is.gd/richwoodstormwaterworkshop. People who want to call-in to listen can do so by dialing 979-213-5277 and entering in the access code, 688-081-257-#.
WEST COLUMBIA
C-BISD to discuss academic calendar
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the 2021-2022 district calendar when they meet Tuesday, as well as a program change and reduction in force policy implementation for Wild Peach and Barrow Elementary Schools, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district administration building, 520 S. 16th St.
