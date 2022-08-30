More than 30,000 Texas policyholders are looking for a new company to provide their windstorm insurance after their current insurer was declared insolvent.
Weston Insurance, a property and casualty company based in Florida, agreed to be placed into receivership after suffering $94 million in losses the last two years, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The state agency intends to liquidate the firm.
The decision prompted the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and Texas Department of Insurance to issue an emergency order Aug. 23 waiving certain barriers to Weston policyholders along the Gulf Coast from obtaining new windstorm policies. The order applies to about 23,000 policyholders, a news release from the departments said.
Weston policyholders should apply for a new policy as soon as possible, Texas Insurance Department Public Affairs Specialist Ben Gonzalez said via email.
“Along with the lifting the restriction on sales of TWIA policies when there is a named storm entering the Gulf, and the special payment plan, the emergency rule also provides more time to apply for coverage from TWIA,” Gonzalez said
All Weston policies will be canceled effective Sept. 7, according to the statement.
“Weston had about $50 million in liabilities they owed, but they didn’t report it on their financial statements,” said Cory Hagan, owner of Hagan Insurance in West Columbia. “So when an insurance broker like us looks for companies, we’re looking at solid companies that are financially solid and admitted by the State of Texas and backed by a guaranteed fund.”
Former Weston policyholders will have until Nov. 6 to apply for coverage from TWIA, he said.
TWIA, the insurer of last resort, is trying to work with agents to move as many Weston policies as quickly as possible, Angleton insurance agent Clyde Neal said.
Policyholders will be offered a temporary payment plan that allows a $0 down payment for the first three months after the policy is issued. The association is also authorized to issue the policy with an effective date of Sept. 7 at the agent’s request to avoid a lapse in coverage and have the policy cover any approaching storm, said TWIA spokeswoman Anna Stafford said.
“Even if a storm is approaching, get a TWIA policy, even if a storm is in the Gulf and a policy moratorium is in effect,” Stafford said. “I would clarify that TDI’s emergency rule does not create a new type of policy for Weston policyholders. Instead, it provides impacted Weston policyholders who qualify for windstorm insurance through TWIA the following benefits.”
On paper, Weston appeared to be solid, but it had not declared an affiliate captive firm not approved by Florida regulators was propping up its bottom line. With that firm removed, Weston didn’t have enough reserved to continue operating, regulators found.
“It’s not typical for a company to go from an A rating to go insolvent,” Hagan said. “I was told we would have until Sept. 7 to move all our policies with them; before that, Weston was great with claims until they went insolvent. It was a shocker to us.”
Those with a Weston policy that says their home is built to windstorm specifications can get a Texas Windstorm policy. Those without that specification will have to shop around to find one.
Texas Windstorm Insurance Associate only issues policies along the coast, which is the market Weston had focused on, Neal said.
“They had a lot of policies in our area, and many of those policies had been in TWIA,” Neal said. “Some agencies had moved those policies into Weston for a better rate and what they had been hoped to have more stability. However, Weston became financially unstable and had to shut down operations. The State Board on Insurance and TWIA have tried to keep policyholders from suffering from lack of coverage.”
Hagan has moved most of the dozens of the agency’s Weston customers to TWIA policies, some at a higher premium but others at similar rates, depending on the specific home, he said.
“A Weston policyholder’s insurance cost with TWIA will depend on the specifics of the property they need to insure,” Stafford said. “However, the average premium on a TWIA residential policy is approximately $1,750.”
Weston policyholders who seek windstorm insurance through TWIA must use a licensed insurance agent, Stafford said.
“We strongly encourage agents to submit policy applications as soon as possible to ensure coverage is in place and to expedite claim handling should there be a storm,” she said.
Without TDI’s emergency rule, many Weston policyholders would not be able to get wind or hail insurance for this hurricane season, local agents said.
“We’re right at the worst time for any of this to happen,” Neal said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.