ANGLETON
Not all holiday gifts have to be bought. Some can be built from scratch.
Students in Louis Doak’s construction class at Angleton High School are helping the wish lists of local children by making wooden toys that are being donated to the Toys for Tots program.
“It’s kids helping kids, and that’s an amazing thing,” Doak said. “It teaches them community, participation and basic construction skills.”
Doak for years has been making wooden toys for the Marine Corps League’s holiday drive for underprivileged children, and he is bringing his students into the effort as a means of teaching them woodworking skills. He taught them how to use different tools to make the toys by showing his classes pictures of previous projects he’s done.
“Once they saw the pictures, their minds started rolling immediately,” Doak said. “They started thinking, designing and creating, and for them to take those ideas and give something back to the community is just beautiful.”
Marine Corps League representatives came to the Angleton Career and Technical Education Center to collect the students’ creations Monday. They included a jet, a train, fish, dinosaurs and more inventive wooden toys, including a walking dog similar to that found in stores for preschoolers.
Senior Isaac Zavala began his project by intending to construct a plane, but when his initial concept didn’t work out, he made a fish instead. The toy represents his interest in marine biology and sea life, but most fittingly, his desire to provide holiday cheer.
“Growing up the way these kids do, it’s hard, and you don’t really understand a lot of their situation but it’s enough to affect you,” Zavala said. “You want to feel loved; you want to feel happy, so when you give back, it makes you feel good.”
Peyton Wagner made a versatile Jenga set that also can serve as building blocks, dominos and whatever purposed assigned to the blocks by the receiver.
“You can build them, use them as a counting tool, anything that their imagination can render,” the senior said.
Giving a toy to an underprivileged child this Christmas “allows kids that aren’t able to go out every day and have the things that they want, to be able to have at least something this Christmas,” Wagner said.
Families that benefit from Toys for Tots include those who are low income, have a single parent, have foster children or otherwise have financial difficulties. The Brazoria County efforts provided 11,000 children with a message of hope through generous contributions of toys last year, Toys for Tots Warehouse Coordinator Maria del Valle said.
“Brazoria County always steps up,” she said. “Many of the people are very generous with their donations. The greatest gift we can give is giving something from ourselves, and whatever people share with us, we’re just moving it forward to help that sharing continue.”
The Marine Corps League has operated Toys for Tots in Brazoria County for 24 years. Most of what it distributes come via donation at drop boxes in businesses around the county or purchased through monetary gifts.
The organization tends to provide two toys per child, but there’s a gap this year on the number of donations for girls between the ages of 8 to 15 that needs to be filled.
“Every year there’s a gap in donations for female toys versus male,” Toys for Tots Coordinator Rosemary Cervantez said. “It’s easier to shop for boys because you can get a remote control car for them while it’s harder to do so for girls because sometimes they may get things they are not allowed to use or can’t, like makeup, curling irons, etc.”
Cervantez suggested those who want to give to Toys for Toys donate gender-neutral toys to close that gap, such as board games.
“Games like chess and Monopoly will stimulate the child’s mind and give them a tool to interact with someone else,” she said. “The digital age has its benefits and disadvantages, let’s give kids tools to help them think and connect with others like traditional gifts such as a soccer ball or a board game.”
To donate to the program, go to toysfortots.org and search for the Brazoria County campaign or drop a new, unwrapped toy into a donation box at a participating business.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.