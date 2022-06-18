The often unspoken results of war are the losses grieved by the brothers in arms who stood next to their comrades as they fell beside them.
The Charlie Company Memorial Team seeks to heal from the suffering of their losses and bring closure to the families who mourn their loved ones as well. All are veterans from Charlie Company 2/506th Infantry of the 101st Airborne Division who served in Vietnam in 1970-71.
Billy Orsak and his partner, Donna Janak of Lake Jackson, recently attended a memorial for Cpl. Arthur Hernandez, whose gravesite is in Big Springs. Hernandez was one of the 26 fallen brothers from the 1970-71 squad that the memorial team pledged to honor.
MEMORIAL MISSION
Although it’s taken them 51 years, they are near completing their mission that began in 2005 with the aid of the internet and memories that would not fade. Only three remain.
“They started having reunions probably around 2005, meeting at the wall, and I had heard about it,” Orsak said. “I had kept up with my former squad members, and then I got directed to the website and saw more members there. And eventually I made a reunion. I think it was in 2017, and it was really eye-opening for me.”
The traumas of war did not end for Orsak when he returned home from Vietnam. When he attended his first memorial 45 years later, he still suffered from PTSD, he said. Attending the memorial gave him some reprieve from his pain.
“I’ve been reluctant to, I guess, establish contact or something. I was suffering from something, what I now realized was PTSD. And I just couldn’t bring myself to go until 2017,” Orsak said. “But once I went to the meeting, or the reunion, it was just such a good feeling to reunite with the guys I hadn’t seen.
“From the reunions I learned about the gravesite memorial team that they were attempting to do, and I expressed an interest to be a part of that. That led up to my attending the memorial that we just recently held three weeks ago in Big Spring, Texas.”
Hernandez was a member of Orsak’s platoon, so it held special meaning for him, he said.
The mission began in 2005 with Gary Gilliam of Potosi, Missouri, who served in the 506th Infantry in 1970-71. His former captain, who had been laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery every year on Memorial Day for 35 years, encouraged Gilliam to form the memorial team, Gilliam said.
“After we’d placed the memorial, we sat and talked and he said, ‘We need to find more guys from our unit,’” Gilliam said. “And, of course, that’s what started it with the use of the Internet. We were able to start looking for guys and we located four guys that year. And it grew to six and then it grew to each year we had more and more.”
UNIQUE BOND
The platoon was stationed in the northeast mountains of South Vietnam. The circumstances of war and relying on each other created a bond that is almost indescribable.
“You have for someone that has gone through the pain, and the misery, and the heartbreak and all of combat, the fear of always being afraid. It’s just something that veterans can exchange and they don’t have to express it. It’s there,” Orsak said. “They know that their brothers or their fellow veterans would come for them or would do anything for them, just as any other loved one would, but it’s special. They would brave the extreme in combat and you would risk your life to save your brothers. That kind of love and bond, I think, is good. It goes beyond and it’s something different or separate than he would feel for your wife, your parents or anyone. I mean, it’s just knowing that you can count on your brother there next to you and he’s gonna be there.”
The memorial team knows that it’s never too late to recognize their fallen brothers.
“It tells the family exactly how each man died. That he was not alone. That he was surrounded with brothers that would have given their life so that soldier could survive,” Gilliam said. “These are things that families didn’t get from a letter from the government. And it seems 51 years later — it seems pretty frivolous unless you go to one of the memorials and you see how the family reacts to actually knowing that he was not alone, that he was surrounded by men that continue to remember him 50 years, 51 years later, and it’s just an unbelievable relationship forms between us and the family.”
HELPING TO HEAL
Janak attests it’s a healing process for both the veteran and the lost one’s families. As Orsak’s partner in life, she has seen the memorials help him cope in the years he’s attended.
“He has always been very closed about the war, never spoken about it,” Janak said. “I mean, as far as any detail or anything, but I just see that it’s a healing process for him. He opens up. He talks about it.”
Her first husband died while serving in the military, she said.
“I know myself that, you know, that was a shock, and talking about it always helped me to recover from that grief,” Janak said. “So he has been suffering as well, because you know, he lost not only people there that are friends, but he lost a part of himself there as well.”
All the members of the Memorial Team have an active role in the ceremonies they perform. When members share stories about the comrade being memorialized, it has a profound impact on the families, she said.
“They saw exactly what was going on in Vietnam, and they could share that with the family members,” Janak said. “This was the first one I attended, and his (Hernandez’s) sister, some of the other family and friends were there, and they were very grateful to get more information about what had happened.”
FINDING PEACE
Orsak spoke of the tremendous guilt veterans face as survivors, and how his counselor helped him come to terms with it.
“She said, ‘You were meant to live their lives through you, and they were an inspiration for you to do the right thing and as they would have if it survived,’” he said, “and I guess it’s really helped me the most to realize because I always had the guilt.”
Gilliam wants all veterans to know it is never too late to reach out and pay their respects to fellow veterans and fallen comrades. If they are on their mind, he encourages veterans to take action, he said.
“It brings peace to us. It brings closure,” Gilliam said. “When they died in Vietnam, we were in the middle of a jungle doing a mission, so we didn’t get to stop. The best we had was to be able to put our brothers on a helicopter, put their bodies on a helicopter and basically that was our closure, which we didn’t have any type of a funeral or a wake or a time of grief. We couldn’t grieve because our mission continued, and so the grief has been inside of us for many years. And by going and doing these memorials. It’s bringing peace and closure to us as well. So not only does the family get closure, we find answers as well.”
The team has three more service members who died in combat that they are dedicated to memorializing in the next few years.
Orsak and Gilliam agree the greatest honors people can bestow on veterans is to simply remember them and to give them a sincere thank you. That is what they are achieving through their mission to honor all 26 fallen members of the 506th Infantry with the Charlie Company Memorial Team efforts.
