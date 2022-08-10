RICHWOOD — Homeowners will see their tax rate drop by about 4.55 cents per $100 of appraised value next year, but their bills still could increase because of higher property values.
City Council members voted Monday night to set the proposed tax rate at 60.68 cents, a level that will increase taxes 2.9 percent above the no new revenue rate, according to city documents. The current rate is about 65.23 cents per $100 of appraised value.
“A week or so ago we got our official tax rates from the county along with our certified property assessments. I’m happy to say even the highest we can go is below last year,” Finance Director Patricia Ditto said. “We will still have an increase in revenue; that’s due to increased property values and new construction.”
The no new revenue rate — which would bring in the same revenue as the current fiscal year, would be 58.99 cents, according to figures provided by the county. Of that figure, 47.31 cents would go toward maintenance and operations and 11.67 cents is required to repay debt.
The proposed rate of 60.68 cents is the highest the city can adopt without seeking voter approval.
Monday night’s vote did not finalize the tax rate, but is part of the state-mandated process to officially set the maximum rate the city will request.
Public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 12. Votes on both will take place in the meeting following the hearings.
In other business, Richwood is examining possible courses it can take after consistently exceeding its contracted water supply from the Brazosport Water Authority.
Some of the reason for the excess is because of water loss, Public Works Director Clif Custer told council, but much of that is because of flushing lines and the amount of loss has been going down.
Data shows Richwood’s actual water use from BWA and its two wells averaged 12.03 million gallons a month from August 2019 through July 2020, compared to just more than 13 million gallons a month since August 2021. That includes distribution of 14.7 million in May, 17.1 million in June and 16.56 million in July.
Those are numbers the city clearly cannot sustain, Custer said.
“Indeed, demand is part of the issue,” he said.
The city has been supplementing what it receives from BWA with well water, but it would have difficulty keeping up with demand like that seen in July, Custer said.
“We’re just running the risk of using the only two water-producing infrastructures we have,” he said.
There is a way to better control the amount of water the city is taking from BWA without having to do it manually, Custer said, but it comes with a price tag that is being researched.
Mayor Steven Boykin pointed out that a number of fires in the last three months could be contributing to the higher consumption since Richwood is convenient for departments to refill tankers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.