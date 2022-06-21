Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Christian Women’s Connection Service Project: 5 p.m. at Pregnancy Help Center, 327 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Fellowship and preparing a H.O.P.E. taco salad meal. Contact Donna at 979-583-7720 or donna.bogema@gmail.com.
Weekly Watercolor Workshop: 9 a.m. to noon in the Brazosport Art League Studio at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. $60 members, $75 non members monthly fee. Call 979-265-9661.
One on One Tech Help Hour: 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Pre-registration is required. Call 979-415-2590.
PHC Service Project: 5 p.m. at Pregnancy Help Center, 327 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. Email brazosportcwc@yahoo.com.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Texas A&M Chemistry Roadshow: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Preschool Story Time: 11 a.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Cooking Well with Diabetes: Noon to 2 p.m. at Brazoria County-Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, 21017 CR 171, Angleton. Help those with diabetes or family members make changes to the foods they eat and how they are prepared. Call 979-864-1558.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Wellness Center, 421 S. Velasco St., Angleton. Free beach towels for donors. Contact 713-299-5390.
Wednesday
No Bummer Summer Bingo Night: 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Celebrating first responders. Free food and games. Call 979-798-1580 or visit www.cornerstonecotn.org.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
Ken Waldman and The Wild Ones: 10 a.m. at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive. $5 tickets. Call 979-230-3156 or clarion.brazosport.edu.
Business After Hours: 4 to 6 p.m. at West Columbia Chamber of Commerce Office, 512 E. Brazos Ave. Reception for Prosperity Bank President Lori Zamora. Call 979-345-3921.
Make Waves Vacation Bible School: 6 to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport. Kindergarten to fifth grade welcome. Call 979-233-5347.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Brazoria Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Call 979-798-2372.
Angleton Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Family Bilingual Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Blood Drive: 3 to 7:30 p.m. at 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James 979-236-3248 or gjames4488@yahoo.com.
Story time: 11 a.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Thursday
Concrete & Cranes Vacation Bible School: 9:30 a.m. to noon at Second Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, 201 Garland Drive, Lake Jackson. For ages 5 to 12. Call 979-297-6469
Teen Makers Sushi Candles: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Ages 12-18. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for better health and weight loss. All welcome. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St., Angleton. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Janet Mallard at 713-303-3323 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Tea & Talk Book Club Meeting: 1:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Nowhere Girl” by Cheryl Diamond. Call 979-415-2590.
Ladies Craft Night: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Richwood, 2400 Brazosport Boulevard N., Richwood. Call 979-265-1111.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Ocean Slime: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Setting Your Hooks: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Kinetic Sand: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. All supplies provided. Call 979-345-3394.
Friday
Grand Ol’ Americana Featuring Blue Water Highway: 7:30 p.m. at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. Tickets $34 to $50. Call 979-230-3156, visit clarion.brazosport.edu or email onstage@brazosport.edu.
Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, Veteran’s Memorial Outdoor Plaza, 333 E. Highway 332. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. This week: Steel Country. Call 979-415-2600.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring Nerf guns and chairs. Call 281-388-4299.
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Planetarium Show: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Featuring “Dark Matter Mystery.” What keeps galaxies together? What are the building blocks of the universe? What makes the universe look the way it looks today? Adults $5; students $3; members free. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Derrick Woodard Book Signing: 4 to 8 p.m. at Picket Fence, 815 Dixie Drive, Unit 15, Clute. Contact Derrick Woodard 979-236-9898 or woodardboy@yahoo.com.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at TBT Real Estate , 108 This Way, Lake Jackson. Contact Rachael Rhyne 979-299-0001 or rachael@tbtrealestatetx.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.