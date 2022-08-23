ALVIN — Northern Brazoria County will have a new courthouse annex after commissioners approved going out for bids on a design for the project.
The Alvin Annex is one of the projects spelled out in a $99.5 million bond issue approved last year that also is helping fund construction of the Angleton courthouse complex. Estimated to cost $8 million at that time, commissioners are waiting to see how inflation and material shortages have affected the projections.
“We haven’t gotten a revised cost at the last meeting,” Adams said. “We went out for RFQ for an architecture firm, which will be able to firm up some pricing, so we know how we move forward.”
The county has outgrown its current facility, he said.
“The reason it’s being done is that the building currently in downtown Alvin is antiquated and insufficient space-wise,” Adams said. “We had already planned on replacing that building due to redistricting and Alvin being cut up into two different precincts. It will be much like the Lake Jackson Annex we built two years ago.”
About a year and a half ago, the county closed on a 13-acre property on Business 35/ Victory Lane and the corner of Alvin Bypass on which to build the new annex, Adams said. It will house a tax office, justices of the peace, the health department and the Women, Infants and Children services, he said.
“Another reason we’re doing it a little bit bigger this time is that we need to accommodate two constable offices and two JP offices because precincts one and three will be covering the Alvin area,” Adams said. “So it will be similar to what we built previously, only a little bit larger to facilitate Judge Rape from Precinct 1 to have a place for him and Constable David Thacker to operate out of on the north end.”
County leaders have wanted to replace the building for about three or four years, he said.
“Frankly, there is not enough space there today, and we’re trying to accommodate the growth,” Adams said.
The older annex was built several years ago, Pct. 1 Commissioner Dude Payne said, and the new one will offer more services and combat heating and cooling issues.
During the summer, the lowest temperature the cooling system can achieve is in the low 80s, and it’s not an efficient building, Payne said.
“That one was open in the ’70s. The heating and cooling cost (is big),” he said. “It has all kinds of windows, and it costs a fortune for us to keep it cool during the summer and warm during the winter. Because it was built in the 70s, we have to get another one open.”
Along with that bond, the county budgeted about $70,000 for renovations to a currently leased building to use while the other is in the planning stages, Payne said.
“We’re doing most of that with our county crews. We do have some asbestos, and that won’t be done by the county crew,” he said. “That will be done by the asbestos abatement crew, which is the first thing they’re getting done and was working on that last week. (They) will have to build two ADA-compliant bathrooms because, right now, there is one little bathroom that’s as big as a janitorial closet. The folks in Alvin will have this until (the new building is built) instead of coming to Lake Jackson or Freeport since Precinct 1 took in 19,000 people in the Alvin area.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.