WEST COLUMBIA
The competition between businesses to show the best school spirit is guaranteed to be ’Neck and ’Neck.
Paint the Town Maroon, sponsored jointly by the city, First Baptist Church-West Columbia, The Living Room and West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, has 15 businesses vying to have their pro-Columbia High School decorations judged the best.
“We put a lot of thought into our decorations, so of course, we hope to win,” said Caroline Brinkmeyer, owner of Lucy Goose Market. “The girl we hired, we gave her a few ideas, and she took off with it. We chose cheetah print and maroon, made it girly because it’s a girly store, and put some school spirit in there, too.”
Elmo the Roughneck and the color maroon is ingrained in West Columbia’s identity, making the promotion a perfect marriage leading the high school’s Sept. 2 homecoming game.
“This is mostly to get the community involved in the school,” Chamber Marketing and Social Media Director Sara Henry said. “We’re asking businesses to decorate the front of their stores with fun things on the windows; they can do flags or yard signs and ask them to have Roughneck spirit.”
A select group of students will be escorted through town to assess the entries, with the winner announced during a party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1836 Pocket Park.
“We will have the cheer captain, the doll colonel and the National Honor Society president going around judging and then reporting back to announce a winner,” Henry said. “This is a town effort. The art class is making us a traveling trophy, to where every year someone will get the trophy and we’ll collect it later on.”
Sara Autenrieth, owner of Carta Valley Market and Soda Shop, already decided to paint her storefront’s windows in Roughneck spirit before knowing about the competition, but now they’re gunning for the trophy, she said.
“I painted the windows during the holiday times, and it went over really well, and people loved them,” Autenrieth said. “I had already planned to paint my windows before I knew the contest. It worked perfectly when the chamber said they were going to do the Paint the Town Maroon contest. My goal is to win that first-place trophy.”
Th competition is creating enthusiasm for the school and allows business owners who take pride in their hometown to support those students, teachers and staff who work hard every year, Autenrieth said.
“It is more about community than the competition and creates a positive environment for the whole town,” she said. “This brings the community together, and when out-of-towners drive through, they can see everyone is enthusiastic, and I hope when students see this, they know they’re supported, and we’re proud of them and all they do.”
As far as Autenrieth’s school theme, she decided to go with a retro vibe that matched that of her store, she said.
“That’s what we have going on inside the store, and the windows hint at what you’ll see when you come in,” she said. “We went with the fun theme of putting the football schedule on the windows as well.”
Sylvia Gibson of Mary Lee Flowers hopes Pain the Town Maroon encourages students, she said.
“It’s about team spirit for me, to support the community and kids and the city itself, and that’s what I try to do,” she said. “I think this is a good idea; it’s all about the kids and them being supported. When my son played football, I supported everything. Every once in a while, I might go to a game.”
Although she doesn’t go as often now, she still wants to show her school spirit, she said.
“It is so nice to have people in the community that do things to help support the school, and at the same time, it shows the love and support, and that is very much appreciated,” Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway said. “It’s nice when it’s organized in a way where the students can get involved through the whole process.”
Henry said the chamber had more grand ideas but decided on the challenge fir the first year. Businesses are encouraged to keep the decorations up until the annual Roughneck blowout or the entire season.
“It is the first week of football, and we plan to do it every year for homecoming,” she said. “With homecoming being so early this year — homecoming is Sept. 2 — we want to get it ready and drag it out until the season is over or until we have the big Roughneck blowout we do every year. We want to keep it up as long as people want to leave it up.”
This makes the town look like a good place to be, Brinkmeyer said.
“It’s fun and supportive for the school; we hired local people to paint the windows for us and do yard art,” Brinkmeyer said. “We thought it was a good opportunity to show some school spirit, support the school and hire local people to help us with that.”
