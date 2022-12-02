Members of the Brazosport Art League have a dual-purpose event at the Center for the Arts and Sciences right now that aims to promote art as a gift.
The Center for the Arts and Sciences art gallery is hosting a dual-purpose event with an art show and silent auction to benefit Habitat for Humanity.
The Art League refers to the viewing as its holiday show, but hopes it allows the community to enjoy art while also doing some holiday shopping and giving back at the same time.
The event is the art league’s longest running show of the year, beginning in November and featuring art from its own members.
“This is generally just a member show. There’s no real restriction on what they can show. Each member can have five pieces on display,” exhibit chairman Harry Sargent said. “They can sell them, or they can put them not for sale if they just want to show them off.”
The art pieces represent a broad range of mediums including collages, glass pieces, oil paintings and sketches that are donated by members of the art league for the community to browse. This can include window shopping or looking for the perfect Christmas gift.
“There tends to be occasional Christmas themes and holiday themes in the subject matter,” Brazosport Art League chairman Ron White said. “It is just an opportunity for them to display things and put ‘em up for people that may want to do some Christmas shopping.”
The members’ art show is different from usual shows in its length but also in the ability to take home the art the same day. Normally, art enthusiasts making a purchase have to wait until the end of the show to receive their art.
“Usually when people buy the art they can’t get it until the end of the show, but this holiday show people can buy the art and pick it up at that time,” Sargent said. “And then the artists are invited to replace their pieces so people can get their gifts.”
The silent art auction benefits Habitat for Humanity of Southern Brazoria County and contains various pieces donated by artists from the league as well as members of the community and art groups from the area. All proceeds from the auction go toward the organization as a donation.
The art league has collected thousands of dollars for donations in the past during events like this.
The event has been credited for at least one house built with the money donated from the auction in previous years.
The art is completed and donated by members and is a way to give back to the community, White said.
“We’re kind of proud of that,” White said. “I’m proud of what Habitat does in this community, and I’m proud that our artists can contribute to that.”
Bidding for the silent auction ends 4 p.m. Dec. 9. Winners will be contacted in the following days to collect their art.
The members’ art show will run through Dec. 31. Admission is free during regular business hours.
