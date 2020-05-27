FREEPORT — Port Freeport leaders are concerned with the direction of the Brazoria County business community hurt by the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 lockdowns and supports giving property owners a break on their taxes this year to help ease the pain.
Port Freeport’s governing commissioners recently approved accepting the 2020 appraised values while also adopting a resolution supporting tax relief, Public Affairs Manager Lauren McCormick. The resolution recognizes “the actual fair market value of real property within Brazoria County” is less than the tax appraisal valuations set at the start of the year, the measure states.
The port “supports the Governor in future actions that will save and protect the lives and livelihoods of Texans,” the resolution states, “including any and all emergency action and relief the Governor may take to either provide additional exemptions to property owners, freezing the appraised value to those values issued in 2019 plus all new investments added and/or any other additional action to provide real property tax relief to all Texans.”
Port Freeport aims to not raise taxes and the resolution calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to use his executive authority to roll back appraisal values to 2019 levels, Commissioner John Hoss said.
“All taxing entities would have to maintain their 2020 tax rate in order to at least roll the taxes back,” Hoss said. “We believe that there are going to be so many unknowns in the economy and while in recent times we have undergone such fantastic economic growth, most people will just pay their taxes.”
All taxing entities in Texas are going to have to tighten their belts in order to avoid a tax increase, he said.
“Since the port focuses predominantly on economic ventures, we are called ‘the economic engine’ of the area, but the majority of our money is from contracts, not from property tax,” Hoss said. “But we’re just concerned because we’re seeing the economic impact on a lot of things.”
Production, in general, Hoss said, has been cut back.
“The fact is that a lot of people have been going without paychecks for the last several weeks,” Hoss said. “While it’s sunny outside and it’s bright and most people are surviving, that will catch up with everybody.”
There will be problems, Hoss said.
“And it’s not like you can just switch back on and go back to work instantly, so my question is, what are the local officials going to do to lead?” Hoss said. “They need to be leading right now.”
Port Freeport plans to meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday for their annual strategic planning workshop.
“This is our budget-planning workshop, and anyone who wishes to attend may attend, though it should last into the afternoon,” Hoss said.
For information about the session, visit www.portfreeport.com/meeting-agenda.
