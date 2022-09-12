LAKE JACKSON
On Sept. 11, 2001, America faced an unforeseen tragedy that will always be remembered.
Patriot Day, observed by the City of Lake Jackson at the civic center commemorates the lives lost and the efforts put forth by first responders and citizens alike during the terrorists attacks on 9/11 to ensure that fateful day in history will never be forgotten.
“We just can’t afford to let people forget about it. We have to keep it fresh in peoples’ minds,” Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said. “Not to scare people, but to be aware that it can happen. It happened once and history repeats itself, it can happen again. We have to be prepared for it and the only way you can be prepared for that is educating people and having people be diligent.”
Roznvosky opened the ceremony then welcomed Lake Jackson Fire Chief Tyler Harper as keynote speaker.
Harper spoke about the courageous first responders who gave their lives to saving others that day. The lives lost were honored by the Four Fives bell ceremony. Closing the ceremony with a moment of silence and tearful prayer was Bishop Brian Daniels.
Although they may not have been in New York or Washington D.C. at the time of the attack, many Americans were still greatly affected by the events of that day.
“I was in my late 20s at the time so it really scared me, having a young child at the time and I remember being terrified. I was working and living in Houston and with all the tall buildings, I was scared it would happen there too,” resident Rachel Crews said.
The impact was felt around the country for years, resident Marianne Grant said.
“Everyone was just so sad and scared after that,” Grant said. “No one flew, they were scared, but what stuck out to me most was the lack of Christmas lights. Even two years later, there were no lights.”
The event created fear for everyday Americans according to Sherrif Captain Travis Pate.
“We were definitely scared to fly after that. My family never took a trip that involved a plane. We would drive long distances before we flew anywhere,” Pate said. “It was one of the reasons why I got into law enforcement — seeing the destruction and chaos from that day and all the firefighters and police officers running toward the danger, that really stuck with me.”
Patriot Day has been observed every year at the Lake Jackson Civic Center and will continue to be held to ensure that the day and the lives lost will not be forgotten, Roznovsky said.
“If we don’t observe this day, they will forget. We forget that history will repeat itself and we have to stay on our toes and ensure that this doesn’t happen again — do everything we can to make sure that happens,” Pate said.
