SURFSIDE BEACH — The City Council has decided to take action to clean up the city’s ordinances, updating specific passages to make sure the city is in step with its current needs.
The first change was to eliminate a long-standing ban for the beach that prohibited playing games that include a thrown object or projectile, meaning your touch football game is now allowed. Mayor Greg Bisso said the ordinance was old enough that nobody remembered the reason it had initially been created.
“How that one even got put in there originally, I don’t know,” Bisso said. “That was one of the things we found when we started going through all these ordinances and everything. That was one that most definitely had to be changed.”
The next matter was a bit more serious— in keeping with the city’s decisions to allow Police Chief Robert Wood the authority to appoint reserve police officers, the city made it so that Wood could do so without having to clear officers with the council.
“That was just giving the Chief the ability to have a reserve force at the size that he feels he needs,” Bisso said. “It doesn’t have to come in front of us.”
The city had recently allowed Wood to appoint as many officers as he deems appropriate without a cap.
Next on the city’s list was housekeeping to allow the city’s night spots to legally stay open and serve until 2 A.M. on Sunday morning. Until this week, the city’s ordinances only said that alcohol could be served until midnight as Saturday turned over.
“That was a typo in there, but it should be two o’clock,” Bisso said. “The cut-off time at night, for some reason it was saying in there that you have to stop selling alcohol at 12. It should be two o’clock, because we have several businesses here that have late-hour permits and they’re authorized by the state to operate until two o’clock.”
Lastly, the city decided to clear up some messaging regarding how citizens could address topics with the council and add agenda items to their meetings.
The ordinances were updated to have citizens contact the mayor or a council member to ask for an agenda item to be added, as opposed to taking it to the city directly to go on the agenda, while they will also continue to have the legally-required citizen comment portion of their meetings.
“What we did with that is we mirrored a lot of the other cities and on their agenda items, the citizens bring it to a council member and then the council member puts it on the agenda,” Bisso said. “That’s what we’re going to be doing. Anybody that wants something on the agenda, all they have to do is contact their council members or the mayor and we will place it on the agenda.”
In other business, the council held a closed executive session with Chief Wood. No action resulted from the meeting.
