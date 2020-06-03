Community bookworms and avid readers have returned to their sanctuary, a place they weren’t allowed to be inside for months.
Kathleen Manley could not have been happier to return to her local library after it reopened Monday. Manley remains unfazed by coronavirus spread concerns thanks to the staff’s long commitment to its readers, she said.
“I miss just browsing,” Manley said. “The fact they did the extra work to grab the book for us for pickup is fabulous.”
Lake Jackson Branch Librarian Grace Heffernan was equally eager to come back and interact with the public.
“Everyone has been pretty happy and happy to browse and see the material,” Heffernan said. “Our business is serving the public, so it’s nice to see the people.”
The longtime librarian enlisted her staff to provide a safe environment for readers.
“Our staff is highly recommended to wear masks,” Heffernan said. “We have hand sanitizer stations available throughout for staff and patrons.”
Lake Jackson Branch employee Alexandra Cornelio was elated to reunite with some of the library’s regulars.
“I’m very happy about being able to reopen,” Cornelio said. “I’ve gotten good comments from a lot of people who missed us.”
Staff also encourages people to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations of social distancing and sanitary guidelines, Heffernan said.
Library staff also removed half of the computer chairs and the children’s toys from the facility, Heffernan said.
Each local library’s occupancy deals with a “branch-to-branch basis,” Brazoria County Library Director Lisa Loranc said.
“We look at around 25 to 50 percent for each branch,” Loranc said. “It’s a wide range generally depending on the layout.”
Lake Jackson, one of the most prominent locations, can have an occupancy of 25, while Danbury’s branch can hold only about five, Loranc said.
Loranc hopes students can regain the knowledge lost from their school days through literature, she said.
“Summer reading is vitally important this year for the students not being able to return to school,” Loranc said. “We are excited to have gotten to a place where we open back up,”
Residents can register for summer reading programs now through July 31 at bclstx.beanstack.org from, Heffernan said.
Area libraries will also continue curbside pickup due to its increased popularity, Loranc said.
“We want to continue the curbside after,” Loranc said. “It’s been real popular and we should keep it as one of our normal services.”
Most library locations are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside pickup is available noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
