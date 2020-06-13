ANGLETON
Trustees to talk compensation
Angleton ISD will consider approving its 2020-21 compensation plan and new hires during its next regular meeting.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 1900 N. Downing Road in Angleton. The full agenda is at angletonisd.net.
CLUTE
BISD board to elect its officers
The Brazosport ISD school board elect officers and administer the oath to Mason Howard and Scott Schwertner, who will begin new terms after drawing nO opposition to their reelection.
The board will elect a president, vice president, secretary and assistant secretary during their meeting.
Consent agenda items an updated dual-credit agreement, and the board will discuss whether to approve changes to the Student Code of Conduct, which includes a revised non-discrimination statement.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the T.W. Ogg Elementary School gym, 200 Lazy Lane. Social distancing measures will be in place and masks are encouraged.
DANBURY
School district could extend day
Danbury ISD will discuss whether to make the school day 15 minutes during the next academic year when it has its next regular meeting.
Trustees also will take up proposed revisions to the school calendar, receive construction updates and hear reports from department leaders.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the Danbury High School library. Only board members will attend in person; other staff and the public can participate through Zoom at https://bit.ly/30CiVrv using password 8KQA9w or by calling 346-248-7799 and using meeting ID 82690946298 and password 411229.
For a full agenda, visit danburyisd.org.
FREEPORT
Officials to talk zoning options
To create a better-suited downtown zoning district, the city council and the planning and zoning committee will have another joint meeting and decide between four zoning plans, each differing in size and boundaries.
The council will also discuss approving the Brazosport Water Authority’s request to issue $15 million in bonds for the Dow Harris Reservoir expansion project.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers on the lower floor of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd. Those attending in person will be required to wear a mask upon entry, the agenda said.
The meeting also can be heard by calling 425-436-6312 and using the access code 5678901, or watched with the same code at join.freeconferencecall.com/council_mtg_061520.
To see the full agenda, visit freeport.tx.us.
JONES CREEK
Aldermen to consider homestead exemption
Jones Creek aldermen will meet to discuss a homestead exemption for the village, the Jones Creek Marshal’s Department racial profiling report and member appointments to the Zoning Board, Board of Adjustments and the Jones Creek Beautification Committee.
The consent agenda includes a long-term heavy load permit with Phillips 66 following damages incurred on Stephen F. Austin Road and Duranzo Road during the maintenance of a pipeline.
The online meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at zoom.us/j/97495117643. A full agenda is available at villageofjonescreektexas.com.
LAKE JACKSON
Late fees, parking ban could be reinstated
Lake Jackson City Council will consider reimplementing utility bill penalties and late fees as well as the city’s yard parking ban, according to their meeting agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Council will also discuss enforcing the city’s sign ordinance during the pandemic, carrying over money from this year’s budget to complete unfinished projects and the capital projects improvement plan, the agenda states.
To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
QUINTANA
Xeriscape Park pact on agenda
Town Council will consider a 25-year lease for Xeriscape Park with the Brazoria County Parks Department and updates from Cobb Fendley on the Phase 1 project.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, 814 Lamar St.
To see the full agenda, visit quintanatx.org.
