FREEPORT — After completing an assessment following the explosion in early June, Freeport LNG has laid out a recovery plan to bring back operations that pushes back its planned restart.
Freeport LNG expects to be producing more than 80 percent of capacity by the end of the year, a news release from the company states.
“Although typical construction risks could impact the recovery plan, it is anticipated that initial production can commence in early to mid-November and ramp up to a sustained level of at least 2 billion cubic feet per day by the end of November, representing over 85 percent of the export capacity of the facility,” the news release said.
Previously, it was estimated operations would return by early October.
To reinstate operations, long-term safety plans will be instilled in the facility that will provide recovery execution and minimizes procurement and performance testing risks, the release said.
The plan will use Freeport LNG’s second LNG loading dock until the loading capabilities at the second dock are reinstated in March, when the company is capable of operating at 100 percent capacity, according to the release.
To do this, Freeport LNG has hired Kiewit Energy Group Inc. to perform the engineering, procurement and reconstruction for the recovery, the release said.
“Kiewit has significant LNG facility experience, including both Greenfield and Brownfield developments and large and small/mid-scale LNG projects,” the release said. “They have been involved in LNG projects from start to finish, including front-end engineering design, detailed engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning.”
Freeport LNG continues to monitor the plant with representatives of the Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. The administration entered into an agreement with Freeport LNG in early July.
Under its agreement with the federal agency, the measures Freeport LNG must take are:
Hire an independent third party to evaluate and assess correction measures within 30 days;
Complete a Root Cause Failure Analysis within 60 days that contains all factors contributing to the explosion and any lessons learned;
Schedule an inspection that assesses all piping, pipe supports, steel pipe racks, cables and cable trays, valves, instruments, fire and gas detection and fire suppression systems;
Have the third party look over the operating procedures within 30 days and submit an evaluation of the LNG storage tanks;
Have the third party review control system procedures within 30 days;
Assess personnel qualifications and training, including training programs for all operations, maintenance, and supervisory personnel, within 60 days;
Create a remedial work plan to include evaluations of operating procedures, testing and inspecting procedures of the control system within 30 days;
While the agency has not found a root cause for the explosion and subsequent fire, it points to the failure of an over-pressurized valve in a pipe rack near the site’s storage tanks as triggering the event.
Other agencies involved in monitoring Freeport LNG are the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard to ensure a safe and confident resumption of operations, the release said.
