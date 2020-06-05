ANGLETON — An Angleton man was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to charges related to hitting a woman with a truck, court documents indicate.
Mason Ripley Davis, 23, pleaded guilty to third-degree felony accident involving serious bodily injury, the documents state. A grand jury also indicted Davis on second-degree felony aggravated assault, but that count was abandoned in court, according to the documents.
The crash happened after midnight Jan. 6, 2019, outside of Angleton on Highway 35 at CR 33, according to Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office.
Davis did not render reasonable aid to Keely McCreary when it was apparent she needed medical assistance, the indictment states.
McCreary had exited Davis’ GMC pickup and was walking when he struck her with his truck, according to a since-dismissed civil lawsuit. She ended up in intensive care at UTMB Health Galveston and required multiple surgeries, the petition states.
McCreary’s mother, Shay Boswell, read a victim impact statement in court Friday.
“My beautiful, spirited daughter will never be the same,” said Boswell’s impact statement, which was provided to The Facts. “So Mason, I ask you … always help someone when you hurt them. Call 911.”
Boswell forgives Davis and his family, she said in the impact statement.
Davis’ seven years of probation will require him to do 240 hours of community service, complete a high-risk caseload, be home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. unless going to work, avoid contact with McCreary and her family and complete a cognitive-based “Thinking for a Change Program,” the court documents state.
The probation is part of a deferred adjudication plea deal, meaning he will not be convicted of the felony charge if he successfully completes the probation.
