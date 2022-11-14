DEMI-JOHN — The Demi-John and Oyster Creek fire departments responded to a grass fire on CR227 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
The latest in a series of fires in the area was smaller than many of its predecessors, this time swallowing about 60 acres of U.S. Fish and Wildlife land. For comparison, less than two weeks ago, almost 600 acres were engulfed along the same road.
The call came in after 2:30 a.m., and Oyster Creek Fire Chief Michael Lawrence estimated the crews, with Demi-John taking control of the site, had arrived within minutes of the fire’s ignition.
“We contacted mutual aid for assistance,” Lawrence said. “The wind was kicking pretty good, so it could have only been going for a few minutes and taken off.”
Angleton, Lake Jackson, Clute, Richwood and Danbury crews came to assist, as well as representatives of the Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The crews finished and went home around 7 a.m.
“It had a start right on the road,” Lawrence said.
The weather turned later in the day, drenching the region with rain. The week’s cooler temperatures and chances for rain could help ease some of the drought conditions which have made the area so flammable.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
