The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Clute Police Department will host separate ceremonies to remember the fallen law enforcement officers throughout the years.
The memorials, timed to coincide with Police Officer Memorial Day and Police Week, will honor the deputies and officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, Sheriff’s Capt. Darrell Collins said.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Department will have its service at 9 Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Memorial Wall at its office at 3602 CR 45 in Angleton.
“This is held every year during law enforcement appreciation week and we typically try to get it as close to Police Officer Memorial Day as possible, which is May 15,” Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin said.
The Brazoria County Combined Honor Guard and Angleton Police Department Honor Guard will present the colors, a 21-gun salute and play “Taps.” Speakers will include officers from each department, who will read out the names of fallen officers.
“Dating back to 1909, Brazoria County has lost a total of 14 police officers from four different agencies,” Patin said. “That’s from the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, Pearland Police Department, Brookside Village Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.”
Brazoria County backs its law enforcement officers and always has, Patin said.
“We just want to pay honor and remember those who sacrifice their lives in the name of service to their community,” he said.
The Clute Police Department memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Thursday at its office, 104 E. Main St.
The ceremony will last about 30 minutes and include a prayer for fallen and current officers and several speakers, Police Chief James Fitch said.
Because National Police Memorial Day fell on Sunday this year, each agency wanted to give the community a chance to participate in the honoring of fallen officers.
“It’s an opportunity, again, to remember those folks who have lost their lives while serving,” Fitch said. “This is just a memorial for all officers that have given their life while performing this community service. A lot of times, it’s looked at as just being for the past year, but for me, I want to remember everybody that has served and lost their life.”
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.